Connect with us

News

Obi Anointed to End Corruption, Says Senator

Published

7 months ago

on

An Anambra State senator, Annie Okonkwo, has stated that Nigerian youths have anointed the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, to break the yoke of corruption in the country.

Okonkwo stated this on Tuesday night when he chaired the reception for Obi in Los Angeles, California, United States.

This was contained in a statement by Okonkwo’s media adviser, Collins Steve Ugwu, made available to The PUNCH on Saturday.

Making his remarks at the Beverly Hilton venue, attended by global diasporans, Okonkwo noted that God and man have chosen Obi to take back Nigeria.

“To take back Nigeria to work for Nigerians is a task which time has come, and the reason every guest is here to hear Peter, whom God and man has found fit and ready to do the tough job,” Okonkwo said.

He added, “I state with responsibility and civic experience, that given the fever of excitement to this unique team, never seen in our recent campaign history, our energetic youths have ‘anointed’ Peter to break the yoke of corruption and senile leadership in Nigeria, and that shall be done deservedly.

“Leadership afflictions and corruption insanity are pulling people together around the ‘mantle of fidelity in governance’ that Obi has raised and preserved. That is a great cause to proudly support.

“But I must caution that there are works to be done and keep doing, to assure the guaranteed outcome is accomplished.”

Okonkwo, who represented the Anambra South constituency from 2007 to 2011 noted that he can testify of Obi’s capacity to govern the country.

He said, “I was a Senator in a different party; same time in Anambra state when Obi was governor, and I can confirm that the state is, unarguably, the toughest state to govern in Nigeria.

“Yet Obi raised the bar of governance there exceptionally, by making integrity, character and prudence his unshaken performance parameter.

“The results became so visibly commonplace that nobody was clapping, because he had no ‘shishi’ for celebrations. That is the state with the highest concentration of billionaires in Nigeria, with very lean tolerance for attitudes in the gallery.

“He was instead labelled and sneered at, kicked and knocked viciously, but the Rock (Okute) kept focus.

“Today, Nigerians have recognised him as the thermometer for accountable governance.

“He has remained the same and constant, only better and still improving. Nigeria is bigger than Anambra, but the challenges are not bigger than his experience. That is why they want him and that is why they will have him.”

The Punch

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Don’t Use Oro Festival As Ploy to Disenfranchise Voters, Rhode-Vivour Appeals to Organisers

Published

13 hours ago

on

March 16, 2023

By

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), has declared that the commencement of Oro festival in parts of Lagos will not affect his chances of winning the March 18 election.

Media reports say Oba Elegushi of Ikate and Oba of Ijegun have announced the commencement of Oro cult festival from Thursday, March 16, to Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Rhodes-Vivour warned that the festival should not serve as a ploy to prevent voters from exercising their civic rights.

“Traditional rulers know better not to do any festival that will in any way disenfranchise any voter,” he said in a video post shared on Wednesday.

Oro is a traditional Yoruba cult festival, in which women, visitors, and non-members are forbidden from witnessing their activities, and it usually comes with a curfew.

GRV has been tipped by several analysts to defeat the incumbent, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His Labour Party won the presidential election in the State on February 25 despite reported intimidation by supporters of the APC presidential candidate.

The Labour Party’s governorship candidate insisted that Oro festival should not be used to scare people from coming out to vote, especially in the areas where LP won during the presidential election.

Labour Party defeated APC in Eti-Osa and Alimosho local councils where the festival is reportedly scheduled to take place.

GRV said: “We will come out in force and insist that [there will not be] any form of intimidation or harassment on Saturday, and our votes will count.”

 

Continue Reading

News

Oba of Lagos Rejects Rhodes-Vivour, Declares Total Support for Sanwo-Olu

Published

13 hours ago

on

March 16, 2023

By

Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu, has told the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour not to dream of being governor yet.

Rather, the traditional head of Lagos said the incumbent, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will win Saturday’s election for a second term in office.

Oba Akiolu spoke when Mr. Rhodes-Vivour visited the Iga-Iduganran palace to disclose his intention to the monarch.

While he hailed Rhodes-Vivour for his courage and persistence, Oba Akiolu, however, said that Sanwo-Olu would be victorious in Saturday’s poll.

He said: “I declared my support for Sanwo-Olu because I believe in him and the Lord has said it is Sanwo-Olu who will win.

“For you Gbadebo, the future is open to us. God will not kill you; there is nothing wrong in you contesting. All of those contesting are my children. God should help us to make the State better. When Sanwo-Olu wins, the government will involve all of us; there is no winner takes all, and God will grant him long life.”

On LP candidate’s visit to the palace, Oba Akiolu described it as a walk in the right direction, saying: “He is a citizen of Nigeria, it is his right to come to his father since I’m the father of all. It is however said we are equal in the eyes of God but we are not equal in the love of God.

“I have also advised him as a young man. Politicians don’t fight, they only disagree, there’s nothing wrong with him wanting to be governor, but I have told him where I stand. He should not relent after this contest but I am fully behind Sanwo-Olu.”

On the alleged statement that ‘Lagos is a no-man’s land’, the monarch said such comments should not be heard of, urging Lagosians to eschew any act of electoral violence but embrace peace in discharging their civil duty.

“By the grace of God, there is no reason we should quarrel with ourselves. The people should come out en-masse and be very peaceful while performing their constitutional duties. There should be no harassment of anyone, we are all part and parcel of this country.”

The royal father also stressed that Nigeria’s future is bright and will begin to witness positive changes when the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, assumes office.

He also enjoined politicians to keep to their electoral promises to the people as ‘they are answerable to God’.

He added that the EndSAS protest would not have turned out the way it did if the government had played its part.

Speaking on behalf of the LP candidate, Adekoyejo Rhodes reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful election.

“It’s not about fight, let the election go in peace, if God says they win, we would accept, we just want to make sure everything goes peacefully,” he said.

Continue Reading

News

Oro Festival Not on Gov’Ship Election Day, Elegushi Clarifies

Published

2 days ago

on

March 15, 2023

By

The traditional ruler of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom in Lagos State, Saheed Ademola, on Wednesday said the March 2023 Oro festival would not affect the governorship elections slated for Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The monarch made the clarifications in a text message sent to The PUNCH in Abuja.

Certain media organisations had reported that the monarch fixed the traditional rite on Election Day.

However, speaking with The Punch through his media aide, Temitope Oyefeso, the monarch said, “The restriction of movement for the Oro rites in Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Eti-Osa is from Wednesday to Friday, Election Day is not included.

“The restriction is from 12 midnight to 5 am on each day, while residents are free to move before and after this time. This clarification is necessary for those peddling falsehood as to the motive for the rites. The peace and progress of our land is the responsibility of all of us and we must be alive to this responsibility.”

Orò Festival is an event celebrated by towns and settlements of Yoruba origin. It is an annual traditional festival that is of patriarchal nature, as it is only celebrated by male descendants who are paternal natives of the specific locations where the particular event is taking place.

During the festival, females and non-natives stay indoors as oral history has it that Orò must not be seen by women and non-participating people.

The Punch

Continue Reading

Trending

%d bloggers like this: