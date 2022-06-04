CIAPS Announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Postgraduate Professional Studies

Lagos based International Graduates School, CIAPS (the Centre for International, Advanced and Professional Studies) has announced a Commonwealth scholarship scheme for its 2022 Postgraduate Professional studies.

The CIAPS Commonwealth Scholarships are part of the new CIAPS Scholarship programmes, which will directly benefit students entering postgraduate professional education in June 2022.

A statement issued in Lagos by the Centre Director, Prof Anthony Kila said “There are a total of Fifty (50) scholarships available, for qualifying students” adding that “each successful applicant can receive up to One Thousand Dollars towards his or her tuition fees at CIAPS for the duration of the postgraduate professional study. The scheme is aimed at aiding deserving and willing students with the burden of Tuition Fees.

In order to be eligible to apply for this postgraduate professional programme, applicants must:

-Possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent

-Be a Commonwealth citizen, a resident in a developing Commonwealth country, or a refugee/person working with an organisation linked with developing Commonwealth countries.

-Be ready to commence study by 25th June 2022.

Courses slated for these scholarships are in the areas of

Media & Communications, Business Management, Banking & Finance, Business Development, Events Management, Political Campaign Management, Production and Operations Management, Health Management, TV Broadcasting, and International Tutor Certificate.

All applications should be submitted by Saturday 12th June 2022

Interested applicants are to visit the centre’s website (ciaps.org) for further information and application.