Featured
CIAPS Announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Postgraduate Professional Studies
Lagos based International Graduates School, CIAPS (the Centre for International, Advanced and Professional Studies) has announced a Commonwealth scholarship scheme for its 2022 Postgraduate Professional studies.
The CIAPS Commonwealth Scholarships are part of the new CIAPS Scholarship programmes, which will directly benefit students entering postgraduate professional education in June 2022.
A statement issued in Lagos by the Centre Director, Prof Anthony Kila said “There are a total of Fifty (50) scholarships available, for qualifying students” adding that “each successful applicant can receive up to One Thousand Dollars towards his or her tuition fees at CIAPS for the duration of the postgraduate professional study. The scheme is aimed at aiding deserving and willing students with the burden of Tuition Fees.
In order to be eligible to apply for this postgraduate professional programme, applicants must:
-Possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent
-Be a Commonwealth citizen, a resident in a developing Commonwealth country, or a refugee/person working with an organisation linked with developing Commonwealth countries.
-Be ready to commence study by 25th June 2022.
Courses slated for these scholarships are in the areas of
Media & Communications, Business Management, Banking & Finance, Business Development, Events Management, Political Campaign Management, Production and Operations Management, Health Management, TV Broadcasting, and International Tutor Certificate.
All applications should be submitted by Saturday 12th June 2022
Interested applicants are to visit the centre’s website (ciaps.org) for further information and application.
Featured
NLC Directs Workers to Shut Down CBN Offices Nationwide
The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed workers to picket all offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nationwide starting from next week, over the lingering cash crunch in the country.
The NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, gave the directive while addressing a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday.
The labour leader said the directive became imperative following the expiration of one week ultimatum given to the apex bank to make cash available for Nigerians.
The NLC last week gave the CBN and commercial banks a one week ultimatum to make naira notes available to workers and Nigerians.
The Congress said it would direct workers to stay at home if the apex bank fails to make the Naira notes available to Nigerians.
Featured
Presidential Election: Peter Obi Officially Files Petition at Tribunal
The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has officially filed petitions at the presidential election tribunal.
Obi filed the petition to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.
The former Anambra State governor lost the presidential election after he came third.
Obi trailed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and winner, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
But, he had faulted the process of the election that led to Tinubu’s emergence as president.
He had vowed to challenge the process that led to the outcome of the election because he was robbed of his victory.
Spokesman of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, disclosed the submission of the petition.
“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started,” he said.
Featured
Stop Deceiving Yourself, You Selected Yourself, Not Re-elected, Falz Tells Sanwo-Olu
Popular musician and lawyer, Folarin Falana aka Falz has tackled Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over his re-election as Governor of Lagos State.
The Governor in an appreciation post on his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu thanked Lagosians for coming out in their numbers to seal his reelection.
However, his post did not go down well with Falz who promptly responded thus: “You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves.”
Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Sanwo-Olu winner of the governorship poll having polled a total of 762,134 votes to win a second term of four years.
The Labour Party (LP) came second with 312,329 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed in third place with 62,449 votes.
