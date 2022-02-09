Wike Arrives Plateau Court in Solidarity with Jonah Jang

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, stormed the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos where a former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang is being arraigned.

Jang is standing trial alongside Yusuf Pam, an ex-cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, on alleged N6.3bn fraud charges brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The two accused persons were first arraigned before Justice Daniel Longji in March 2018 on 17 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds but they had since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case is currently before Justice Christy Dabup who started hearing on the matter afresh following the retirement of Justice Longji in December 2019, after hearing the matter 34 times.

Wike, clad in a dark blue suit with a white shirt underneath, arrived the court premises at 9:50 am in company of other Peoples Democratic Party chieftains and moved straight to courtroom where the trial was already in progress.

Counsel for Jang, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the judge that the Rivers State Governor was in the court to witness the trial of his client.

