Akeredolu Warns Against Fielding Northern Presidential Candidate
The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has reiterated that the next president of the country must come from the South.
Akeredolu, who is also the governor of Ondo State, warned that any political party that fields presidential candidate from the North would lose the presidential election because such candidate would not have the support of the southern governors.
The governor spoke in his office in Akure during a courtesy visit by members of a group, the Power Rotation Movement, led by Dr Pogu Bitrus.
According to him, those pushing against power rotation in the country are toying with the existence of Nigeria.
He said, “In about two or three meetings, we (governors) have come out and declared that power must move to the south.
“Only a party that is determined to lose will field a northern candidate. You are now a movement of members of political parties coming together. What we stand for is fair and equitable power rotation. The only fair thing is that after eight years in the North, Presidency should come to the south.
“Some of us believe in one Nigeria that is fair and equitable. We have a reason for it and it can be defended. Some people have argued that the Presidency should be based on competence. Are they saying there are no competent ones in the south?
“My brother governors from the south, all of us are determined. Whosoever we pick, for as long as it is south, we will support him. We are saying the President must come from the south. There are people who merit it in the South-South, South- East, and the South-West.”
Bitrus, who is also the Chairman, Middle- Belt Forum, explained that the movement is passionate about power rotation to the South.
“We are passionate believers that power should rotate in this country and should move from the north to the south. We launched the 40 million ballot movement. That’s the sensitization of the youths. We launched it for our youths to key in.
“Leaders in the south and middle belt met in Abuja and agreed that power should rotate to the south, that the middle belt and the south should move against any party that fields any candidate outside the southern part of the country,” he said.
Silec Founder, Irakpo Speaks at WOW Lecture Series
Founder and President Silec Initiatives (Nigeria) has been invited to make Presentation on Combating the drugs crisis in African countries particularly in Nigeria. The aim is to share information and proffer possible solutions on how to address the menace headlong at the global space.
The World On Wednesday (WOW) lecture Series is an International platform where scholars make presentations on various issues affecting the world. It is a platform that provides global space for interactions amongst university students , staff and faculties to talk to CSI community about ideas and experiences that will create awareness of various global issues through lecture series.
The WOW is especially intended to inspire students who desire to learn more about the world during their time at CSI and to remind them of the global issues around them.
The director of special programs and Initiatives, Centre for Global Engagement, College of Staten island, The City University, New York , USA, Dr. Winnie Brophy, who personally invited Ambassador Sunny Irakpo, said “we would like to invite you for a presentation via zoom about your humanity efforts in addressing the scourge of drug abuse and addiction in Nigeria. I read your fascinating experience through Dr. Hicks and I am very impressed about your efforts in Nigeria.”
In response, Irakpo appreciated Winnie for the invitation extended to him, and also extended his deepest appreciation to Dr. Hicks Virginia, the Vice President Emeritus Administration, Shepherd University West Virginia whom he met when he was invitated by the U S Government in 2019 to Participate in the prestigious International Visitors Leadership Exchange Program, a U S Government Sponsored Exchange Program that connect Nation Builders and Young Executives to the United States for Leadership training as a result of their exceptional roles and humanitarian services to Nations across the Globe.
In Irakpo’s words, “I hold you in high esteem for this recommendation, Dr Virginia, for always helping to advance our vision on the global space”.
Atiku Dismisses Peter Obi’s Claim of Winning Presidential Election
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said Thursday that he believes his former ally turned opponent, Peter Obi, could not have won Saturday’s presidential election.
Atiku said Mr Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, could not have gotten the constitutionally required spread needed to be declared president.
Apart from winning majority votes, a candidate is also expected to get 25 per cent of votes in at least 25 states to be declared the winner of the presidential election.
In his speech, Atiku acknowledged that Mr Obi’s candidacy denied PDP votes from its traditional strongholds in the South-east and South-south regions but said victory in those regions cannot be sufficient for Mr Obi to be declared president.
Atiku spoke in Abuja at a press conference where he reiterated his party’s position to reject the results of the presidential election.
Atiku came second in the election behind APC’s Bola Tinubu who emerged as the winner. Mr Obi came third in the election.
Elections: Imo, Rivers Results Manipulated, Yiaga Africa Confirms
A civil rights organisation, Yiaga Africa, has added a new twist to the general election conducted on February 25, saying that the results from Imo and Rivers states were inconsistent with its projections for the states.
The organisation raised the observation in its post-election statement signed by the Chair, Watching The Vote and Executive Director, Samson Itodo, obtained on Wednesday night and titled, ‘The 2023 presidential elections are once again a missed opportunity: INEC must be fundamentally reformed.’
They said that the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission were manipulated.
The statement said, “The state-level presidential results for Imo and Rivers are inconsistent with the Yiaga Africa WTV projections for both states. For Rivers, INEC announced 231,591 votes for APC or 44.2 percent; 175,071 for LP or 33.4 percent; and 88,468 for PDP or 16.9 percent.
“This is in sharp contrast to the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Rivers which are: APC 21.7 percent ±5.0 percent; for LP 50.8 percent ±10.6 percent; and PDP 22.2 percent ±6.5 percent.
“For Imo, INEC announced 66,406 for APC or 14.2 percent; 360,495 for LP or 77.1 percent; and 30,234; for PDP or 6.5 percent. Again, this is at variance with the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Imo which are: APC 5.1 ±2.3 percent; LP 88.1 percent ±3.8 percent; and PDP 5.7 percent ±2.3 percent.”
The organisation said that based on reports from 97 per cent of its sampled polling units, the All Progressives Congress had higher votes.
“Based on reports from 97 per cent (1,453 of 1507) of sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis shows that the APC should receive between 34.4 percent and 37.4 per cent of the vote, LP should receive between 24.2 percent and 28.4 per cent of the votes, the New Nigeria Peoples Party should receive between 4.6 percent and 6.4 percent of the vote, Peoples Democratic Party should receive between 28.3 per cent and 31.1 per cent of the vote, while no other political party should receive more than 0.3 per cent of the vote,” Yiaga Africa stated.
The report recommended that INEC should clarify the inconsistencies in some of the results, especially from Rivers and Imo states; extend voting hours to 5:00pm in subsequent elections; as well as sustain the uploads of polling unit results form EC 8A on its INEC Result Viewing portal.
