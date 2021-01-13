Featured

The Ndubuisi Kanu We Know (1943 – 2021)

Eric 16 hours ago
0 12 Less than a minute

A former military governor of old Imo State and Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd), was reported dead this morning, January 13, 2020.

The former Chairman of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) was aged 78.

He was born in 1943 as Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu.

He was appointed military governor of Imo State, Nigeria in March 1976 during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was the first governor after the decree that established the state from part of the old East Central State.

He was transferred to become governor of Lagos State in 1977, leaving office in July 1978.

Ndubuisi was a frontline activist, and was among the arrowheads of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which tackled the Abacha junta headlong.

Eric

Related Articles

We Are Still under Boko Haram Siege, Shehu of Bornu Laments

November 30, 2018

2019: Ondo APC Members Protest, Reject Senatorial Candidate

November 2, 2018

IG Idris Afraid of Own Shadow – Senate

May 11, 2018

#EndSARS Protests Signifies Impending Revolution – Shehu Sani

October 15, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: