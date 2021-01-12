News

Abdallah Was Not Sacked, His Tenure Expired – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has denied reports that its Chairman, retired Col. Muhammad Abdallah, has been sacked by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Mr Jonah Achema, the spokesperson for NDLEA, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Achema, a Deputy Commander of Narcotics, said, however, that the tenure of Abdallah who was appointed on January 12, 2016, expired on January 11.

“The chairman was not sacked as reported by some media organisations. However, his five-year tenure elapsed on January 11,’’ he said.

