News

COVID-19 Claims Renowned Socialite, Akin-Olugbade

Eric 11 hours ago
0 32 Less than a minute

Billionaire businessman and the Are Ona Kakanfo of Owu Kingdom, Dr.  Bolu Akin-Olugbade, has died.

The well known socialite, it was revealed, died from complications from COVID-19 at the Paelon COVID Center, Ikeja Lagos.

Until his death, Dr. Akin-Olugbade, was the Chairman of Bolu Akin-Olugbade Limited, and GMT Limited.

A successful lawyer, Akin-Olugbade obtained a doctorate in Company Law from the Cambridge University. He is a great lover of high-end Rolls Royce cars are globally reputed as one of the largest collectors of Rolls Royce.

Eric

Related Articles

Globe Motors CEO, Willy Anumudu Dies at 68

April 21, 2020

Buhari Appoints Musa Abaji as New Supreme Court Justice

November 21, 2018

Gov. Makinde accuses Ajimobi of awarding N7bn road project to ‘faceless’ contractor

July 4, 2019

Police Declare Couple Who Killed Burglar in Osun Wanted

August 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: