Just In: Sanwo-Olu Extends Curfew by 72 Hours

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended the statewide curfew imposed on the state to stem the tide of growing violence by three days.

The governor made this known on Wednesday in a live broadcast.

This is coming some hours after eyewitnesses claimed armed uniformed men opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area of the state on Tuesday evening.

