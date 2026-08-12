Osun: Police Warn Politicians, VIPs Against Arriving Polling Units with Armed Escorts

The Nigeria Police Force has barred political figures and VIPs from taking armed escorts, security aides and other unauthorised persons to polling units and collation centres during Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

The directive is part of the security measures being deployed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to ensure a peaceful, secure and credible electoral process across the State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, adding that the IGP has deployed Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Ishyaku Mohammed, to Osun State to coordinate security operations for the August 15 governorship election.

DIG Mohammed will coordinate the Police component of the election-security arrangement and work closely with other security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES.

He will be supported by Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police strategically deployed across the state’s three senatorial districts to supervise operations, strengthen intelligence-led policing and ensure prompt response to emerging threats.

The Force said adequate security arrangements had been put in place for the protection of voters, INEC personnel, election materials, polling units, collation centres, accredited observers and media practitioners before, during and after the election.

The IGP, however, warned political actors, their supporters and all intending troublemakers that ballot snatching, voter intimidation, political thuggery and other electoral offences would attract prompt arrest and prosecution.

The Force further reiterated the ban on armed escorts, security aides and other unauthorised persons accompanying political figures or VIPs to polling units or collation centres on election day.

State-established security outfits, quasi-security groups and private security organisations are equally barred from election-security duties, in line with established Nigeria Police Force election-security directives.

The police urged eligible voters in Osun State to exercise their franchise peacefully and without fear, assuring residents and visitors of adequate security throughout the election period.

The Force also reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, neutrality, respect for human rights and the protection of the electoral process.