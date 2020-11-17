The Powerlist 2021: London Estate Prodigy, Yemi Edun, Bags British Influential Black Person Award

By Eric Elezuo

“Daniel Ford and I have always conducted [our] estate agency work honestly, within the law and the relevant regulations, and that there have been no recorded incidents of [us] engaging in any corrupt activity” – Yemi Edun

The mark of greatness is the ability to stay atop your chosen career, and one man has done just that. He is Mr. Yemi Edun, Chairman/CEO of the internationally revered estate company, Daniel Ford.

A global entrepreneur, Yemi, as he is fondly called by a team of well wishers, has just added another flaming feather to his avalanche of accomplishments as he has been named among Britain’s most influencial black people. An honour well deserved!

Edun’s efforts as a first class entrepreneur is recognised in a new exclusive and powerful list of 12 dedicated achievers comprising powerful men and women of African, African Caribbean and Africa American heritage in the UK.

The London property expert and acquisition agent Yemi Edun, is today one of the UK’s most influential black people in The Powerlist 2021.

Regarded as one of the foremost experts in his sector, Yemi, the founder and CEO of Daniel Ford & Co and Daniel Ford International, is the first person from the industry to be recognised by the publication.

He is a new entry on the annual list which recognises the contribution of people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage in Britain across a range of industries including business, politics, technology and science.

Yemi’s business success has been exponential, especially in an industry not known for its diversity. He has seen his firm grow from a managed portfolio of less than 10 properties, to more than 600 in central London alone.

The news was announced this Tuesday November 17, along with The Powerlist’s publication.

Delighted Yemi, who was recognised for his work in the sector said: “I am honoured and humbled to be included on The Powerlist 2021 and recognised for my work in the property industry. All the men and women on the list are truly inspiring and I feel blessed to be named among them.

“I’m incredibly passionate about working in property and I hope this recognition will inspire other young people to consider a career into the industry.”

Over the years, Yemi has led Daniel Ford International, it has become one of London’s leading property acquisition consultancies. It has been responsible for over £650m in property transactions and registered some of the London market’s largest transactions during the financial crisis.

YEMI EDUN AND DANIEL FORD’S PLETHORA OF AWARDS AND CSR

The firm has won several awards including The Times’ Lettings Agency Award for property management agency of the year in 2012.

Earlier this year, Yemi set up London’s first paperless estate agent office.

Since it was founded in the early 2000s, the company has been a strong source of employment and internship experience to young black people in London. Yemi regularly holds property workshops, seminars and is a regular guest on TV property shows My Dream Home and Homes Under the Hammer. He has enabled young people to successfully get onto the property ladder.

Yemi is also passionate about philanthropy and giving back. He has been instrumental in the financing and acquisition of church buildings for local communities and, for six years, sponsored the Central St Martins Postgraduate Auction raising over £200,000 for students.

This year he has set up Action for Change and Empowerment (A.C.E) an NGO to support charities in Nigeria, his country of origin. A.C.E is a platform that finds and funds noble causes all over Africa, from helping small and medium sized entrepreneurs to financing the purchase of wheelchairs for the mobility impaired.

TESTIMONIALS FROM ASSOCIATES

His business partners describe him as highly strategic, client centric, focused, inclusive and someone who makes the impossible possible.

ABOUT POWERLIST

The Powerlist, which is produced in partnership with J.P. Morgan and sponsored by PwC, Linklaters, Refinitiv and Facebook recognises and celebrates the most influential black people in Britain. Over the years, it has grown to become the definitive and most prestigious recognition of black achievement within the UK.

An independent panel chaired by former High Court Judge Dame Linda Dobbs, determines the list. Also featured are Lewis Hamilton, Marcus Rashford and Vogue Editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

In the words of Yemi: “The events of this past year show how important The Powerlist is. It recognises the contribution of black people across society and I’m proud to be named alongside them.”

YEMI EDUN AT A GLANCE

