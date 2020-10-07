Davido’s Record Label Terminates Lil Frosh’s Contract over Domestic Violence Allegations

RandB artist, Davido and his record label, DMW has terminated the contract of its recording artist and rapper, Lil Frosh over allegations of domestic violence. The notice of termination was released via Davido’s official Instagram account.

On October 5, 2020, news emerged that the fast-rising rapper born, Sanni Goriola had been called out for allegedly beating his girlfriend, Gift Camille to a pulp.

The rapper who is signed to Davido’s record label, DMW was called out by the brother and manager of his girlfriend Gift Camille.

According to Camille’s brother, Michael, Lil Frosh has been assaulting his sister for a while now.

Michael wrote, “@thacutegeminme my client and sister has suffered enough!!! We have kept quiet enough @lhilfrosh You have done enough damage for almost a year now you have been in a relationship with my sister and client and you have brought her nothing but horror, pain and disaster,” he wrote.

“I remember the first time I found out about you beating her on Monday 22nd of June @official_lyta team reached out to me wanting to use her for his musical vidoe shoot but she kept on saying you didn’t like it not knowing you had beaten her to pulp and she couldn’t face the world with so much Bruise. Their team begged to double the money but she couldn’t take the job because of you.”

