Breaking: Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown

By Eric Elezuo

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, otherwise known as Laycon, has emerged winner of Season 5 edition of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show.

Laycon, who has for some time been the favourite of most BBN fans this season garnered the highest number of votes to beat his closest rival, Dorothy, who came second.

Laycon’s victory was announced during a televised grand finale eviction show where out of the five finalists, Vee, Neo and Nengi were evicted.

Laycon therefore carts away the N85 billion booty.

Like this: Like Loading...