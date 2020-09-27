Entertainment

Breaking: Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, otherwise known as Laycon, has emerged winner of Season 5 edition of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show.

Laycon, who has for some time been the favourite of most BBN fans this season garnered the highest number of votes to beat his closest rival, Dorothy, who came second.

Laycon’s victory was announced during a televised grand finale eviction show where out of the five finalists, Vee, Neo and Nengi were evicted.

Laycon therefore carts away the N85 billion booty.

Eric

Related Articles

Info Minister, Lai Mohammed Mourns “Voice of Lagos”, Tosyn Bucknor

November 24, 2018

Next Rated MAYORKUN: His Top 12 Facts

May 12, 2018

Majek Fashek (1963-2020): The Triumphs, the Storm, the Travails

June 3, 2020

NBC Bans Falz’ ‘This is Nigeria’ Song

August 9, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: