Opinion: ‘Zero’ as a Person?

By Tolutope A. Adegoke

“Never underestimate any man, don’t throw away your zero…because your zero might end up being your HERO.” – Tolulope A. Adegoke

A person can be described as the body or clothing of a person especially when considered as a place to hide things. It can also be described as a character or part of something. Zero in this this context is used to describe a man and their deeds and how they transited from Zero to Hero…It was Abraham Lincoln who said: “Nobody has ever expected me to be president.” He contested and failed severally before he eventually became the President of the United States of America (USA). Even, the secret of Portugal at Euro 2016 has a bonded message for every one of us, in every sphere of life. That Portugal beat France 1-0 to become the current European Football champion in July 2016 is no longer news. The big news was the fact that it was a substitute player who was not considered fit to start the same game, who scored the winning and history-making goal. Before the game, all eyes had been on the great Cristiano RONALDO.

But just in the 14th minutes, he was carried off the field on a stretcher with a knee injury! Ronaldo injured? Oh, panic was immediately triggered amongst football fans worldwide and the Portuguese team in particular. In all truth, Portugal probably thought their end had come! But Eder, a substitute from the bench, thunderously finished deep into the extra-time, thereby securing Portugal’s first European Championship title. But this new sensation, Eder, who is a MIGRANT from Guinea-Bissau, picked the perfect moment to score his first competitive goal for his country with a bull shot from 25 metres in the 109th minute.

The trophy was lifted by Cristiano Ronaldo, who broke down in tears at the final whistle but the world learnt an unforgettable lesson: If you desire to see better results in private life, corporate life, ministry, be determine to pursue total unity and team work because: A tree cannot make a forest and you are not indispensable! Portugal won without king Ronaldo on the field! Never underestimate any man, don’t throw away your zero…because your zero might end up being your HERO-Eder, a good example. David, Saul a case study. David emerged from a mere shepherd boy in the wilderness to a military general, then, into the king of Israel.

Learn, Apply & Share.

Thank You!

Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (From Zero to HERO) by Tolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin.