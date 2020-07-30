Edo 2020: APC Kicks As Wike Claims Obaseki Has No Opponent

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, who is the standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party in the forth coming governorship election does not have an opponent in the contest.

Wike was quoted to have said this in a statement on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, while speaking on a live television programme in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

He said, “Adams Oshiomhole told Edo people that Ize-Iyamu (Edo APC governorship candidate) was rusticated from school; that he poured acid on a fellow student that destroyed his manhood.

“Adams Oshiomole’s sudden U-turn is a great insult on Edo people. This is an opportunity for Edo people, both at home and in the diaspora, to use their votes to tell Oshiomole they cannot take his lies anymore.

“From all indications, it is obvious that there is no strong opposition against Obaseki and he will win convincingly.”

But in its reaction, the All Progressives Congress in Edo State alleged that Wike and Obaseki were planing to unleash violence and disrupt the September 19 election.

In a statement on Wednesday titled, Wike, Obaseki violent, bloodthirsty, the spokesman of the Edo State APC Campaign Council, Mr John Mayaki, said the PDP allegedly intends to mar the election.

He said, “According to reliable data sourced from Peace Map, political violence in Rivers State steadily increased beginning in January 2015, peaking in the lead-up and aftermath of the April gubernatorial elections and this was due largely to the violent attitude of Nyesom Wike, who once infamously attended a campaign event wielding a machete.

“In Edo State, we have seen the same trait. There is a persistent problem in the violent, dishonest, and generally deplorable conduct of the rejected PDP, which poses a great threat to the peaceful conduct of the September 19 election.”

The Punch

