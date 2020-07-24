Healthcare

Just In: Former House Speaker, Dogara, Returns to APC

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has again dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The Chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, disclosed this to State House correspondents after leading Dogara to a meeting with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“He is now a member of the APC,” Buni told journalists after the meeting.

