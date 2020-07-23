Commotion Over Freezed Accounts of Dilly Motors and Why a Bayelsa State Based Company is Suing them

Sequel to the motion ex parte prayed by the State High Court in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital to freeze the Dilly Motors company accounts in two commercial banks on allegation bordering on N2.5bn car deal, the allegation has been denied by appellant.

It was gathered that Solalina Mass Transport Limited had entered into a contract with Dilly Motors to on their behalf and benefit pursue contracts for the supply of vehicles.

Contract terms between both parties stipulate that if successful, Solalina Mass Transport Limited would receive an agreed commission as ‘finders’.

The deal was sealed and the company successfully pursued the opportunity for Dilly Motors, but trouble started when after receiving almost full payment for the job, Dilly Motors refused to pay the company their fees and there was a breach of contract.

In a swift, Solalina Mass Transport Limited dragged Dilly Motors and its owner Okwudili Umenyiora to court over breach of contract by both parties.

The matter was fixed for and came up for hearing on Tuesday, July 21 at the Bayelsa State High Court presided by Justice T.I Cocodia. All parties including banks were served.

In the hearing, counsel to Dilly Motors Mr. Chijioke Emeka filed for out of court settlement and since Solalina did not oppose the application, the court ruled the matter be settled by arbitration and the matter was adjourned sine-die.

Counsel to Solalina Barrister Timi Woko hinted after the Court sitting to our correspondent that he did not oppose the application because all along, his client had tried to have this matter settled amicably to no avail and that it had taken his client to sue them before they are here applying for out of court settlement. That should they have done what was demanded of the legitimate contract long ago, “we would not be here.”

Meanwhile, while the civil case was ongoing, Solalina had petitioned Okwudili Umenyiora to the police for fraud and the police in the course of investigation had obtained two court orders from a High Court presided by Justice Omukoro with one freezing some of the accounts of Dilly Motors and another granting access to their bank accounts information.

Umenyiora denied the syndicated the report that two of its bank accounts were ordered frozen by a Bayelsa State High Court pending a police criminal investigation.

Dilly Motors claimed that the ex parte application by the Police in Suit No. SHC/11M/2020 on 13th July, 2020 to freeze its accounts was not granted.

However, court papers made available to our correspondent revealed that all official bank accounts of Dilly Motors have been frozen, contrary to the denial of Mr. Umenyiora.

It was gathered that the frozen of the company’s bank accounts have further damaged the reputation of the Dilly Motors, a company which has on several occasions been controversial.

Further investigations revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) also invited Dilly Motors and its owner Umemyiora on issues bordering on economic sabotage in the vehicle purchase.

According to a close source, the company’s boss earlier admitted to close associates that he was grilled by the DSS on allegations that he failed to pay proper custom tariffs, obtain necessary licenses for armored vehicles imported and supplied by his company.

Recall that in 2016, Dilly Motors was fingered in an alleged N1.5 billion vehicle purchase fraud for the Goodluck/Sambo Campaign Organisation to prosecute the 2015 general election.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) moved in to recover 47 Sports Utility Vehicles and 100 motorcycles from a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

The sum of N300 million was traced to Dilly Motors Ltd who produced documents that indicated delivery of vehicles worth more than N1.5 billion and that part of these included the said money traced to the company.

Investigations are ongoing between Solalina Motors and Dilly Motors as court is expected to fix a new date on the matter.

