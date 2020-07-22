News

Senate Confirms 40 Ambassadors-Designate

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of 38 non-career and one career ambassadors-designate that would represent the country on foreign missions.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had requested the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of 42 nominees.

However, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adamu Bulkachuwa, while presenting his report, said there were irreconcilable issues with two nominees from Niger and Yobe States.

The only career ambassador-designate on the list is from the Federal Capital Territory.
Among  the non-career ones are, two journalists, Messrs Debo Adesina (Oyo) and Oma Djebah (Delta)

