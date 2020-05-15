Dele Momodu: Tribute to a Titan @ 60

By Dayo Israel

Dear Bob Dee,

There are very few human who have had as much influence on my lifestyle as you and the ovation brand. I remember as a Child, going to secondary in Surulere, I would stop by Jebba bus stop to read the ovation magazine on the vendors table. I admired the success of the featured guest like Amb. Antonio Dehinde Fernandez and I was inspired to work hard and make something out of myself, even while living in a room in Oyingbo. I remember I had a goal to be successful to the level of being featured in Ovation Magazine before my 25th birthday or so and you made that happen. Right in a major edition you gave me about 4 pages. That’s just little out of your kindhearted gesture, the £200 you gave me at the airport when I was heading to England as a teenager and many more space will not allow me to share. You have been a blessing to many including celebrities and artist, those with a name and those who only God knows their existence.

Nigeria celebrates you, Africa celebrates you and I am privileged to be one of the people who celebrates you on your 60th, and looking forward to your 80th and 100th.

May the Almighty God grant you His mercies and continuous favour. Keep shinning and remain a beacon of Hope.

Happy Birthday Bob Dee

The Dayo Israel

Public Servant, Speaker and Global Changemaker.

