You Are Using COVID-19 to Perpetrate Human Right Violation, SERAP Tells Wike, Threatens Legal Action

A Civil Society Organisation, the Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project, has threatened to institute legal action against Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over the demolition of two hotels on Sunday.

The governor on Sunday supervised the demolition of two hotels in Eleme and Onne for violating the Executive Order 6 of the state government, which banned the operations of hotels amid the lockdown in order to check the spread of coronavirus.

“Government has no alternative but to apply the Executive order, which I signed before the lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt. I called all the traditional rulers and council chairmen and told them to ensure that no hotel operates in the state.

“We are not saying it will be forever. This is for now, so that we know where we are. To reduce the cases and check the spread,” Wike said.

Reacting via Twitter, SERAP accused the governor of using COVID-19 to perpetrate human right violation, noting that his “executive rascality” must stop.

“We condemn the reported demolition of Prodest Hotel by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Using COVID-19 to perpetrate human rights violations is executive rascality and Mr Wike must stop this now.

“We’re taking legal action to hold him and his government to account for the illegal actions.

“The demolition of Prodest Hotel is forced evictions and in violation of article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and other human rights treaties to which Nigeria is a state party,” the CSO stated.

The Punch

