Quest for Better Teaching Through Teachers Training

By Shosanya Babatunde

According to Dylan Wiliam, emeritus professor of educational assessment, “if we create a culture where every teacher believes they need to improve, not because they are not good enough, but because they can be better, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

Teachers play a crucial role in shaping minds and contributing to national development, significantly influencing all professions, as teaching is foundational to every career, and enhancing education starts with valuing and supporting teachers through effective training.

The importance of teacher training cannot be overstated, as it plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of education. When educators engage in ongoing learning — acquiring new skills, methodologies, and concepts — they become more effective mentors for their students. Training equips teachers with a deeper understanding of contemporary teaching practices, technological advancements, and the evolving needs of today’s learners. A well-prepared teacher not only imparts knowledge but also fosters curiosity, confidence, and creativity within the classroom. By prioritizing teacher development, we invest in the future of every student and the broader advancement of society. Continuous professional development is essential for educators to stay current with the latest strategies, technologies, and research — and participating in these growth opportunities is what separates good teachers from truly exceptional ones.

Education never stands still — and neither should the people who deliver it. In a world where teaching practices, student needs, and global standards are constantly evolving, a school’s greatest asset is a team of educators who are equipped, confident, and inspired to grow.

No matter how strong a curriculum is on paper, it comes to life through the teacher in the room. Ongoing professional development gives educators what they need to truly connect with students — fresh methodologies, effective classroom strategies, meaningful assessment tools, and approaches that genuinely put learners at the center.

When a school invests in its teachers, it invests in everything that matters: student growth, community trust, and a reputation built on real results. Schools that make educator development a priority don’t just perform better academically — they become places where teachers want to teach and students want to learn.

In conclusion, the pursuit of enhanced teaching through teacher training must prioritize continuous, high-impact teacher training as the core element of educational reform.

Like this: Like Loading…