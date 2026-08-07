Ara Studio Celebrates 20 Years of the Araism Movement with Landmark Lecture on Nigeria’s Visual Arts

The Nigerian art community will gather in Lagos on Thursday, August 27, 2026, as ARA Studio commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the ARAism Movement with a landmark lecture themed “ARAISM: Its Impacts on Nigeria’s Visual Arts Space.” The event promises to be one of the most significant intellectual and qq gatherings on Nigeria’s visual arts calendar, bringing together renowned artists, scholars, collectors, curators, students, policymakers, diplomats, and lovers of the arts to celebrate two decades of artistic innovation, scholarship, and cultural impact.

Over the past twenty years, the ARAism Movement has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most distinctive contemporary art movements, enriching artistic expression while advancing a uniquely African visual language deeply rooted in indigenous philosophy, symbolism, history, and cultural identity. Through its originality and intellectual depth, the movement has inspired a new generation of artists, encouraged critical artistic discourse, and contributed significantly to the development and global appreciation of contemporary African art.

The anniversary lecture, scheduled to hold at Kongi’s Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos, will examine the impact of ARAism on Nigeria’s visual arts landscape, its contributions to artistic scholarship, and its growing relevance within the international creative community. The gathering will also provide a platform for robust conversations on the future of African visual expression, cultural preservation, creative education, and the role of the arts in national development.

At the heart of the celebration is Dr. Mufu Onifade, the visionary Nigerian visual artist, scholar, playwright, art historian, and founder of the ARAism Movement. Widely respected as one of Nigeria’s leading contemporary artists, Dr. Onifade has dedicated his career to developing an authentic artistic philosophy that celebrates Africa’s heritage while redefining contemporary visual expression.

A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he obtained degrees in Fine Arts and Art History, Dr. Onifade has consistently combined artistic excellence with academic scholarship. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and is currently pursuing a second PhD, demonstrating his enduring commitment to research, intellectual inquiry, and the advancement of knowledge. Beyond his studio practice, he also lectures occasionally in tertiary institutions, mentoring emerging artists and contributing to academic discourse in the visual arts.

Following years of intensive research and artistic experimentation, Dr. Onifade developed the distinctive ARAism style, recognised for its intricate patterns, textured compositions, symbolic imagery, and compelling visual narratives. Since the movement’s formal establishment in 2006, ARAism has continued to nurture artists, encourage innovation, and make significant contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s contemporary visual arts ecosystem.

A Fellow of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Dr. Onifade has exhibited extensively within Nigeria and internationally, earning recognition as an accomplished painter, author, playwright, art historian, mentor, and cultural ambassador whose works continue to project Africa’s rich artistic heritage onto the global stage.

The anniversary lecture will feature an outstanding lineup of distinguished personalities whose contributions have shaped Nigeria’s creative and academic landscape. The event will be chaired by Emeritus Professor Duro Oni of the Faculty of Creative Arts, University of Lagos. Renowned playwright and director Ben Tomoloju will serve as the Guest Speaker, while the Keynote Address will be delivered by Professor Rom Kalilu, Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, and one of Africa’s foremost art historians. The Special Guest of Honour is Mr. Ahmed Bashir Sodangi, Director-General of the National Gallery of Art.

According to the organisers, the anniversary lecture is far more than a commemoration of twenty years of artistic achievement. It is a strategic platform to stimulate meaningful conversations on the future of Nigerian visual arts, strengthen cultural preservation, encourage artistic innovation, and reinforce the creative industry’s contribution to national development, education, tourism, and cultural diplomacy.

The organisers warmly invite artists, collectors, gallery owners, academics, students, cultural institutions, government agencies, diplomatic missions, corporate organisations, media practitioners, and members of the general public to participate in this landmark celebration of creativity, scholarship, artistic excellence, and the enduring legacy of the ARAism Movement.

Event Details

Event: 20th Anniversary Lecture of the ARAism Movement

Theme: ARAISM: Its Impacts on Nigeria’s Visual Arts Space

Date: Thursday, August 27, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Prompt

Venue: Kongi’s Gallery, 1st Floor, Freedom Park, 1 Hospital Road, Old Prison Ground, Broad Street, Lagos.

RSVP: George

+234 706 6520 464

By: Prince Adeyemi Shonibare