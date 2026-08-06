VP Shettima Embarks on Two-Week Leave

Vice President Kashim Shettima is schedule to begin a two-week leave this Thursday following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is the Vice President’s first official leave since assuming office on May 29, 2023, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President), Mr. Stanley Nkwocha.

The statement highlighted that during the period of the leave, the Vice President will devote time to study, reflection and intellectual renewal as part of efforts to strengthen his capacity for continued service to the nation.

The leave offers Senator Shettima an opportunity to review the administration’s ongoing programmes, deepen his understanding of emerging national and global policy issues, and prepare for the responsibilities ahead as the Federal Government intensifies the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, the Vice President has remained actively engaged in the coordination and supervision of several strategic government initiatives, particularly in economic development, food security, humanitarian affairs, digital transformation, job creation and regional cooperation.

He has also chaired the National Economic Council, which brings together the governors of the 36 states, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other relevant public officials to deliberate on policies affecting the economy and the welfare of Nigerians.

Beyond his responsibilities within the country, Vice President Shettima has represented President Tinubu at major international and regional engagements, advancing Nigeria’s position on economic integration, peace and security, climate action, investment and sustainable development.

Senator Shettima remains deeply committed to the ideals of loyalty, duty and service that have defined his role in the administration, as well as to supporting President Tinubu’s efforts to build a more secure, productive and prosperous Nigeria.

The Vice President will return to office at the end of the two-week leave period and resume his official responsibilities with renewed energy and dedication to the service of the nation.