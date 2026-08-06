Menu
Search

VP Shettima Embarks on Two-Week Leave

By: Eric

Date:

Vice President Kashim Shettima is schedule to begin a two-week leave this Thursday following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is the Vice President’s first official leave since assuming office on May 29, 2023, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President), Mr. Stanley Nkwocha.

The statement highlighted that during the period of the leave, the Vice President will devote time to study, reflection and intellectual renewal as part of efforts to strengthen his capacity for continued service to the nation.

The leave offers Senator Shettima an opportunity to review the administration’s ongoing programmes, deepen his understanding of emerging national and global policy issues, and prepare for the responsibilities ahead as the Federal Government intensifies the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, the Vice President has remained actively engaged in the coordination and supervision of several strategic government initiatives, particularly in economic development, food security, humanitarian affairs, digital transformation, job creation and regional cooperation.

He has also chaired the National Economic Council, which brings together the governors of the 36 states, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other relevant public officials to deliberate on policies affecting the economy and the welfare of Nigerians.

Beyond his responsibilities within the country, Vice President Shettima has represented President Tinubu at major international and regional engagements, advancing Nigeria’s position on economic integration, peace and security, climate action, investment and sustainable development.

Senator Shettima remains deeply committed to the ideals of loyalty, duty and service that have defined his role in the administration, as well as to supporting President Tinubu’s efforts to build a more secure, productive and prosperous Nigeria.

The Vice President will return to office at the end of the two-week leave period and resume his official responsibilities with renewed energy and dedication to the service of the nation.

Previous article
Account Freezing: Osun Govt Accuses EFCC of Acting on Oyetola’s Order, Says N11bn Not Looted
Next article
Ara Studio Celebrates 20 Years of the Araism Movement with Landmark Lecture on Nigeria’s Visual Arts
Eric
Eric

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

PRIDE: The Plague That Drives, and Entombs the Proud

Eric Eric -
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD Pride is the only fortress...

Solemn Farewell for Ooni’s Brother, Prince Adetunji Ogunwusi in Ile-Ife

Eric Eric -
By Eric Elezuo The two days set aside for the...

Hardship: Labour Unions Call for Review of N70k Minimum Wage

Eric Eric -
Labour leaders have called for an urgent review of...

Atiku Raises Alarm over ‘Mysterious’ Credit into Private Bank Account

Eric Eric -
Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential...

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

PRIDE: The Plague That Drives, and Entombs the Proud

Opinion 0
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD Pride is the only fortress...

Solemn Farewell for Ooni’s Brother, Prince Adetunji Ogunwusi in Ile-Ife

Events 0
By Eric Elezuo The two days set aside for the...

Hardship: Labour Unions Call for Review of N70k Minimum Wage

News 0
Labour leaders have called for an urgent review of...

Subscribe

© 2026 TheBoss Newspapers. All Rights Reserved.