Pre-80 Celebrations: Garlands for HRM Erelu Abiola Dosunmu

By Eric Elezuo

The city of Paris has been thrown into a happy mood as activities to celebrate the pre-80 celebrations of Her Royal Majesty Erelu (Dr.) Abiola Dosunmu, who turned 79 on July 29, 2026, one year to the official joining of the elitist octogenarian club, has been nothing short of classical and glamorous.

The 4-day long events Kickstarted on July 30 with an Arrival Party at Keur Samba, where guests from across the globe were pampered with a welcome treat, before a thanksgiving service was held the next day at the Basilica of the Sacre Coeur.

The service was followed by a grand reception at the Marriott Hotel, located at Des Champ Elysees, later in the evening. The celebrant and her family spared no expense as the best of French cuisine including local delicacies were made available for the appreciative guests, who bubbled to the loudest of entertainments.

The grand pre-80 events was rounded up on Saturday, August 1, with a Boat Cruise, which took off from Port La Conference and terminated at Pont De L’alma. The entire activities have been described as a once in a lifetime experience, wondering how the actual 80th Birthday proper will look like, when the time comes.

Erelu Dosumu is not new to thrills, frills, glamour and razzmatazz. She has lived her life as royalty, occupied great traditional and entrepreneurial positions, as well as tested barefaced opulence.

Itbwould be recalled that the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, a few years back appointed Erelu Abiola Dosumu, who was already the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, as the new Yeye Oodua and Queen Mother of the House of Oduduwa.

With the appointment, Erelu Dosumu stepped into the shoes of the formidable Chief (Mrs.) Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, the late wife of the first Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Dosumu’s new elevation, as exposed however, came with a wider import as she also become the Queen Mother for all Yoruba kings who claim Ile-Ife and the House of Oduduwa as their source.

Erelu’s prominence really preceeds her in all ramifications as in almost half-a-Century of public life, she has proven herself to be an outstanding woman of stamina, integrity and far-reaching influence.

In 1974 when she was just 26, the late Kabiyesi Adeyinka Oyekan, the Oba of Lagos, installed her as the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos. With that appointment, she becomes the right hand person of the Oba of Lagos. Since then, she has executed her charge with maturity, sagacity, courage and commitment. Indeed since then, the beautiful and ageless Queen mother, has become the Face of Lagos; its traditional allure and ageless charm.

Furthermore, by bringing Erelu Dosumu into the Court of Oduduwa, Oba Adeyeye demostrated tribute to the age old tradition of the Yoruba people that recognizes the power and position of significant matriarchs, who dominated and continue to dominate the social, political and business landscape of the Yoruba nation. And that’s the total description of Erelu Dosumu.

Ever since the appointment, Erelu Dosumu has been adding value to the Court of Oduduwa as a well connected aristocrat, who for many years, has been part and parcel of the influential class of Nigerian royalty. During the days of Ooni of Ife’s illustrious predecessor, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, Dosumu was a welcomed and honoured presence at the Ooni’s Palace. Now, she has become an even more significant member of the most ancient court in Yorubaland.

Dosumu is much like the first Erelu Kuti, the 18th Century Queen Mother, who reigned in Lagos and finally started a new dynasty which is still ruling till today. Erelu Kuti was the daughter of Ado, the first Oba of Lagos who founded the Benin line of Lagos kingship. Her two brothers, Gabbaro and Akinsemoyin were to serve as rulers of Lagos. It was after the death of Akinsemoyin in 1750 that Erelu Kuti became the Queen Regent. She later installed her son, Ologun Kutere, as the 4th king of Lagos, bringing an end to the Ado dynasty from Benin and replacing it with her own. She was married to Baba Agba, an itinerant Ijesha Ifa priest and they had two sons, the first being Ologun Kutere. Since then, the descendants of her two sons have been ruling Lagos. The current Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Osuolale Akiolu, is one of the descendants of Erelu Kuti.

Since her accession in 1980 as Erelu Kuti IV, Dosumu has followed the example of her illustrious forebear, building a business empire and creating a wide-ranging network of friends and influence in Nigeria and across the globe. Though she had never held any political office, she has become well-known as a significant member of the power elite of Nigeria. She had been married twice. Her first husband was Major Elegbede, a hero of the Nigerian Civil War, who was involved in the decision of the General Yakubu Gowon government to create Lagos State. He died in a road accident shortly after the war. After his death, she married the international business man, the late Chief Deinde Fernadez. Her social status was confirmed by Nigerian leading Juju music star, King Sunny Ade, who waxed a memorable record in her honour.

Dosumu was born in Kano on July 29, 1947, to OmoOba Adewunmi Dosumu, a Lagos prince and his wife, Adejoke. She was educated in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom. She went into business early, and became the first Nigerian to open a shop on the highbrow Bond Street in London, United Kingdom. She had made a fortune dealing in the lucrative oil business and promoting the Yoruba traditional wear, Aso Oke, which she has sold all over the world. As a traditional aristocrat, she has found a conspicuous place in the traditional power structure of Lagos when her uncle, Oba Adeyinka Oyekan, made her the Erelu Kuti.

With that title, she became the leader of the Lagos women and the official Queen Regent of Lagos when the oba passes on. She is a member of the Council of Kingmakers and an official principal adviser to the Oba. She is also the head of the various women organizations in Lagos as well as the leader of the powerful women market guilds. She also holds royal titles In Egbaland and other places. She has been honoured in many countries and also bagged honourary doctorate degree from the Crescent University, Abeokuta and Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State. She has a reputation as a shrewd businesswoman as well as a painstaking fashion pacesetter.

Erelu’s honour from Ile-Ife is only a confirmation of the role she has been playing for many years among Nigerian royalties. She is at home in many palaces across Nigeria.

During the challenging days of military rule, she used her far-reaching influence to help establish the National Council of Traditional Rulers which has the Ooni and the Sultan of Sokoto as co-chairmen. She also facilitated the rapproachment between Oba Sijuwade and his estranged old friend and rival, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo. Both powerful monarchs are now late.

Her pedestal as the Yeye Oodua has not only afford her greater field of play, but also imposed on her wider responsibilities across Yorubaland and the Diaspora.

Beyond traditional duties, the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos and Yeye Oodua of Ife, also involves in social and Christian activities. She is known to host Christmas Carols every season.

During one of the Christmas Carols, she launched one of her pet projects, the Eko Cultural Renaissance, in ikoyi Lagos State.

In atattendance were many high profile individuals including HRM the Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II) Ooni of Ife; then Emir of kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; HRH Oba Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Dr. Olufolarin Ogunsanwo; Bashorun Eniola Fayose, Dame Abimbola Fashola White Cap Chiefs representing the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu and others.

Erelu Dosumu, in her almost eight decades of existence, has garnered enough accolades, awards and honours. Some of them are:

National honour of the Royal Kingdom of Belgium

Life achievement award by Vanguard Newspaper

Honorary Doctorate Degree, D.Cul-Doctor of Culture at the 4th convocation ceremony of Igbinedion University, Okada.

Pan African Exemplary Leadership 2016 Honour/Icon of True Silent Mega Philanthropist in Africa – In recognition and appreciation of her immense contribution to Nation building, massive job creation, consistent assistance to the less privileged, excellent mentorship towards youths, youth employment, public service delivery with integrity in her discharge of duty, Promotion and Preservation of African culture and values including her selfless service to God, Humanity, Nigeria and Africa.

The Commonwealth Journalists Association Award.

Nigerian Institute of International Affairs Award.

West African Students Union Parliament Award for Exemplary Leadership.

EEreluDosumu’s life, over the years, has been nothing short of magical, impactful and full of tangible achievements.

As the universe stands in awe and reverence of your imput in making the world a better place, we join to raise a toast to longer and healthier life. Happy pre-80 celebrations ma!