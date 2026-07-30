Disclose Details of N15.13bn SUV Procurement, Atiku Challenges Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has challenged the Federal Government to publish full details of the 39 Sport Utility Vehicles for which N15.13bn was appropriated in the 2026 budget, insisting that Nigerians deserve transparency over the expenditure.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, made the demand in a statement on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, who urged the Tinubu administration to release procurement documents relating to the vehicles.

According to the former vice president, an analysis by public accountability organisation, Tracka, indicated that N15.13bn was budgeted for the purchase of 39 SUVs, translating to about N387m per vehicle.

He argued that if the vehicles had already been procured, the government should immediately publish the make, model, year of manufacture, supplier, contract details and the Vehicle Identification Number of each vehicle.

Atiku added that if the procurement process was still ongoing, the government should explain why the purchase had yet to be completed despite the budget being in operation for several months.

He questioned the justification for the cost, asking whether the government procured ultra-luxury vehicles such as Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Aston Martin DBX, Range Rover SV, Brabus G-Class, Cadillac Escalade V or Lexus LX 700h.

“If none of these ultra-luxury vehicles was purchased, then what exactly justifies such an extraordinary price tag?” Atiku asked.

The former vice president also faulted President Bola Tinubu over the approval of the budget, saying the controversy raised questions about accountability and leadership.

“A President cannot sign a budget into law and then distance himself from glaring issues arising from it. The buck stops on his desk,” he said.

Atiku also referenced Tracka’s report, which allegedly identified N947.70bn earmarked for 2,579 empowerment projects, calling on the government to disclose the locations of the projects, their beneficiaries, contractors handling them and measures for monitoring implementation.

He argued that a government asking citizens to endure economic hardship through subsidy removal, higher electricity tariffs and increased taxes should also be willing to subject its spending to public scrutiny.

“The easiest way to dispel suspicion is through transparency. Publish the procurement documents, invoices, suppliers and chassis numbers. If the figures are accurate, the records will speak for themselves. If not, Nigerians deserve to know how the procurement of 39 SUVs became a N15.13bn controversy,” Atiku said.

He maintained that public funds belong to Nigerians, and must be fully accounted for.