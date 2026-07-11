Seest Thou a Man Diligent – A Tribute to Primate Henry Ndukuba at 65

By Folu Olamiti FNGE

“Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.” – Proverbs 22:29 (King James Version)

Few passages of Scripture capture the life and ministry of the Most Reverend Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, as fittingly as these timeless words from Proverbs. As he marks his 65th birthday on 18 July 2026, with a thanksgiving service coming up at the Cathedral Church of Advent Life Camp Gwarinpa Abuja at 10 am offer a compelling reflection of a man whose journey has been defined by unwavering diligence, steadfast faith and exemplary leadership.

Having worked closely with him over the past five years, I write not from hearsay but from personal experience. I have observed his leadership at close quarters and witnessed a rare combination of spiritual depth, humility and administrative excellence. These qualities have earned him admiration within the Anglican Communion and beyond.

My first significant encounter with Primate Ndukuba came shortly after his predecessor, the Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh, entrusted him with the leadership of the Church of Nigeria and formally handed me over as Chairman of the Board of Management of Advent Cable Network Nigeria Television (ACNN TV).

At that moment, I quietly wondered whether the new Primate would permit me the freedom required to nurture the fledgling television ministry. My apprehension soon disappeared.

Not only did he grant me complete professional latitude, but he also consistently encouraged innovation and supported initiatives that enabled ACNN TV to flourish. His confidence in those entrusted with responsibility created an atmosphere where excellence could thrive. Looking back, the years of my two terms supervisory role remain among the most rewarding of my professional life.

That approach reflects his broader philosophy of leadership.

As the spiritual head of more than twenty million Anglican faithful across Nigeria, Primate Ndukuba leads with firmness tempered by compassion. He expects commitment from those who serve alongside him and becomes understandably concerned whenever individuals fail to align with his vision for the ‘Decade of God’s Reign’. Yet his response is never driven by vindictiveness. Rather than discard people, he seeks to correct, mentor and inspire improved performance.

His administration demonstrates that discipline and compassion are not mutually exclusive.

Perhaps nowhere is his passion more evident than in evangelism.

For Primate Ndukuba, proclaiming the Gospel is not merely one responsibility among many-it is the very heartbeat of his ministry. He lives, breathes and dreams of spreading the unadiluted Word of God to every corner of Nigeria and beyond. Whether addressing vast congregations, commissioning missionaries or encouraging local church planting, his singular objective remains bringing men and women into a saving relationship with Jesus Christ.

His extraordinary energy continues to astonish those who work around him.

Despite an exceptionally demanding schedule, he approaches each day with remarkable enthusiasm, travelling tirelessly across dioceses, provinces and international engagements. Watching him move from one assignment to another, often with scarcely a pause for rest, one cannot help but admire the resilience that underpins his ministry.

Leading a Church comprising more than 180 active bishops across fourteen ecclesiastical provinces is no ordinary responsibility. The familiar expression, “uneasy lies the head that wears the crown,” aptly describes the enormous demands of such an office.

On one occasion, I asked him how he managed the constant stream of challenges arising from numerous dioceses under his pastoral oversight.

His response was characteristically simple.

“God has been faithful.”

Those four words revealed the foundation upon which he has built his leadership.

His answer reminded me of a similar conversation I had decades earlier with the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo while as a young reporter solely assigned to cover his electioneering campaigns during the late 1970s and early 1980s. I asked him while having his dinner how he was coping with the immense burdens of national leadership, he replied, “Look up to Jesus-the problem solver.”

Primate Ndukuba embodies that same unwavering confidence in divine guidance.

Whether confronted by criticism or praised for his accomplishments, he rarely betrays anxiety. His confidence rests not in public approval but in God’s faithfulness.

Beyond the altar and the boardroom lies another defining characteristic—his generosity.

Primate Ndukuba possesses a deeply compassionate spirit. He gives quietly, freely and without expectation of recognition. Countless individuals have experienced his kindness, and I count myself among those who have personally benefited from his generosity on several occasions.Such acts are never publicised. They flow naturally from a life shaped by Christian service.

His workload is staggering.

Curiosity once led me to glance through his engagement diary earlier this year. What I saw was astonishing. Daily commitments stretched well into the following year, leaving scarcely any room for rest. The schedule reflected an unrelenting cycle of pastoral visits, ecclesiastical meetings, missionary engagements, international assignments and administrative responsibilities.

Yet he rarely complains.

Behind every successful ministry, however, stands a dependable partner.

In Primate Ndukuba’s case, that partner is his wife, Mama Angela Ndukuba. Throughout his demanding years of service and up to now she has remained a steadfast companion, sharing both the sacrifices and the triumphs of ministry. Their partnership reflects a shared calling rather than separate assignments, demonstrating that Christian leadership flourishes when husband and wife serve together in unity.

One of the hallmarks of Primate Ndukuba’s administration has been inclusiveness.

He believes that everyone whom God has called possesses a role within the mission of the Church. To harness these gifts, he has established numerous committees and ministry platforms, carefully monitoring their effectiveness while ensuring accountability. Contrary to assumptions in some quarters, he continually evaluates performance. He has little tolerance for mediocrity or mere eye service.

For him, every Christian worker is ultimately accountable to God.Service in God’s vineyard, he believes, must be motivated by genuine commitment rather than personal ambition.

His commitment to discipline is equally uncompromising.

While compassionate by nature, he insists that the Church’s canonical rules must be respected. Clergy who violate ecclesiastical regulations are held accountable through established disciplinary procedures, while faithful and diligent servants are recognised and encouraged.

It is this careful balance of mercy, accountability and justice that has strengthened confidence in his leadership.

Observers often ask why his years as Primate have remained remarkably stable despite the complexity of overseeing one of the world’s largest Anglican provinces.

His answer remains unchanged.

“I remain focused on my vision, which is vigorous evangelisation-winning as many souls as possible into God’s Kingdom and following that with church planting. Above all, the glory belongs to the Almighty God.”

That conviction captures the essence of his ministry.

His philosophy echoes Christ’s Great Commission in Mark 16:15 , where Jesus commanded His disciples: “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.”

For Primate Ndukuba, buildings, institutions and material achievements, important though they are, remain secondary. The true measure of ministry is found in transformed lives and souls won for Christ. Eternal impact, rather than temporal accomplishment, is the legacy he seeks to leave behind.

As he continues the final years of his decade-long primacy, Primate Henry Ndukuba stands as a remarkable example of servant leadership, spiritual integrity and unwavering devotion to God’s calling. His ministry has demonstrated that genuine authority is exercised not through power but through humility, faithfulness and sacrificial service.

On the occasion of his 65th birthday, my prayer is simple yet heartfelt: that Almighty God will continue to strengthen him his beloved wife Mama Angela and entire family, granting them wisdom, good health, renewed strength and the grace to finish their race with honour.

May their latter years be even more fruitful than the former, and may the Lord whom they have served so faithfully continue to uphold them.

Happy 65th Birthday, Your Grace.