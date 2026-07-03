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Fake Agency Scandal: NDC Demands Gbajabiamila’s Sack

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The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately remove his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, over allegations linking him to an alleged multi-billion-naira corruption scandal involving a purported non-existent  government agency, the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the opposition party described the allegations as grave and said Gbajabiamila’s continued stay in office could compromise any credible investigation into the matter.

The NDC’s demand follows allegations made by Prince Mathew Adeniyi Adeyemi, who claims to be the Director-General of the PFIPC, an agency the Presidency has publicly denied exists.

According to the party, the allegations raise serious concerns about transparency, accountability and integrity within the Tinubu administration.

The NDC alleged that despite the Presidency’s denial of the agency’s existence, the PFIPC purportedly secured budgetary allocations in the 2026 Appropriation Act and opened a domiciliary account, a Pound Sterling account and a Treasury Single Account (TSA) domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The party questioned how an agency described as non-existent could allegedly establish multiple high-level government financial accounts without official approval or the required documentation.

It also called on the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to explain whether forged documents were used in processing the accounts.

The statement further alleged that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation approved 314 staff positions for the purported agency, describing the development as another issue requiring urgent explanation.

According to the NDC, the allegations also include claims that Gbajabiamila demanded 48 per cent of the agency’s take-off grant, reportedly valued at N27.39 billion, a request Adeyemi allegedly rejected.

The party also cited Adeyemi’s claim that he secured his appointment through the Chief of Staff after allegedly paying N600 million, of which N400 million was allegedly paid through proxies, while N200 million remained outstanding.

It said the alleged unpaid balance reportedly contributed to the Presidency’s subsequent denial of the agency’s existence.

The NDC further alleged that the claims point to a wider pattern of institutional corruption, including the alleged sale of public appointments.

The party also linked the controversy to the death of Babatunde Tanimola, whom it described as an intermediary between Adeyemi and the Chief of Staff.

According to the statement, Tanimola reportedly died in a fire incident at a hotel in Utako, Abuja, on October 22, 2025, a day after the police reportedly received a petition from the Chief of Staff.

The NDC also referenced Adeyemi’s claims that he survived multiple assassination attempts, including an attack along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on September 7, 2025, and alleged that certain individuals within government are plotting to eliminate him.

Against the backdrop of the allegations, the party demanded the immediate removal of Gbajabiamila to allow what it described as a full and impartial investigation.

It also called on President Tinubu to establish an independent investigative panel to examine the alleged operations of the PFIPC, including its budgetary allocations, financial transactions, account openings and staff recruitment.

The NDC further urged investigators to probe the circumstances surrounding Tanimola’s death and the alleged assassination attempts on Adeyemi, while recommending that Adeyemi be granted witness protection.

The party also demanded that the Chief of Staff produce all official documents signed since assuming office for forensic examination.

In addition, it called for the questioning of officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation over their alleged roles in the matter.

The opposition party also urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigeria Police Force to commence what it described as a thorough investigation without fear or favour.

“The NDC will not accept the usual tactic of issuing a mere defensive press release from the Presidency as a deflective ploy. Nigerians deserve to know the truth through a transparent process that promotes fairness and justice,” the statement said.

The Presidency has previously maintained that the PFIPC is not a recognised government agency.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Presidency nor Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila had responded to the fresh allegations contained in the NDC statement.

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Glo-sponsored African Voices Features Former CNN Anchor, Isha Sesay

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July 3, 2026

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Accomplished journalist and former Cable News Network (CNN) International anchor, Isha Sesay, will this week return to the studios of the global news network, not as an interviewer, but as the subject of its celebrated 30-minute magazine programme, African Voices, sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom.

The episode will shine a spotlight on the remarkable journey of the distinguished broadcaster whose career has traversed some of the most influential corridors of international journalism.

The 50-year-old British-Sierra Leonean media personality, born on January 6, 1976, rose to prominence through an illustrious career at CNN, which she joined as a news anchor in 2005 after distinguished stints with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Sky News. Over the years, Sesay became one of the most recognisable and respected faces in global television news, bringing clarity and composure to some of the world’s most consequential stories.

An alumna of Trinity College, Cambridge, United Kingdom, Sesay steadily carved a distinctive niche for herself in broadcast journalism. In 2009, she became the host of the inaugural edition of International Desk, CNN’s weekly news programme, further cementing her reputation as a journalist of substance and international standing.

Her career afforded her the opportunity to engage with numerous eminent personalities, including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and his successor, the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, among other notable global figures.

Sesay also contributed to Anderson Cooper 360° as presenter of the 360 Bulletin, a role she assumed on January 17, 2011. Subsequently, she was reassigned as anchor of another flagship news programme, CNN NewsCenter, continuing a professional trajectory that reflected both versatility and excellence.

Beyond the newsroom, Sesay has demonstrated a deep commitment to social impact. In 2014, she launched her educational and humanitarian non-profit advocacy initiative for the African girl-child. The organisation, aptly named Women Everywhere Can Lead, has since provided educational support and empowerment opportunities aimed at nurturing a new generation of female leaders across the continent.

More recently, Sesay captured public attention with her personal journey into motherhood, welcoming her first child through In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) as a single mother. Her experience has resonated with many women around the world, adding another compelling chapter to a life story already rich in courage, resilience and inspiration.

On this edition of African Voices, Sesay will share insights into her distinguished career, her enduring advocacy for girls’ education and empowerment, as well as her new and deeply personal adventure into motherhood. The programme will air on Saturday at 7.30am.

Repeat broadcasts will follow at 11.00am on the same day, while additional screenings are scheduled for Sunday at 3.30am and 6.00pm. Further rebroadcasts will air on Monday at 3.00am and 5.45pm, and on Tuesday at 5.45 pm, with the same time belt continuing into the following week until Monday at 3.00am

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President Tinubu Addresses Wife, Remi, As ‘Iya Alakara’

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July 3, 2026

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President Bola Tinubu drew laughter at the Presidential Press Corps Dinner on Thursday, after playfully referring to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu as “Iya Alakara”, a Yoruba phrase meaning “the woman who sells bean cakes”

The light-hearted moment happened during the inaugural dinner at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja as the President welcomed guests.

Addressing the audience, Tinubu said: “Good evening, gentlemen of the press, ladies and gentlemen, my dear wife, the First Lady, Iya Alakara.”

The audience laughed as the First Lady smiled.

The remark referred to recent online reactions to comments made by Oluremi Tinubu about small businesses.

At a recent event under the Renewed Hope Initiative, she encouraged women to consider small businesses such as selling akara, roasted corn and kuli-kuli, saying they need little start-up capital.

Her comments sparked debate on social media, with some Nigerians saying the advice did not reflect the country’s current economic situation.

Responding to the criticism days later, the First Lady said her remarks were misunderstood and explained that the programme supports different types of small traders and provides grants to help them grow.

The President’s remark was widely seen as a light joke about the online debate over the First Lady’s comments and public concerns about the country’s economic situation.

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Attempted Coup: DSS Arraigns Five for Alleged Refusal to Reveal Timipre Sylva’s Hiding Place

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July 2, 2026

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The Department of State Services (DSS) at the Federal High Court in Abuja, arraigned five associates of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

They are accused of concealing information regarding the whereabouts of their principal, who is alleged to be a financier of an aborted coup attempt against President Bola Tinubu.

Sylva, a former Governor of Bayelsa State, has been declared wanted by the Federal government, and his identified properties have been marked for forfeiture following his indictment as the sponsor and mastermind of the alleged coup plot.

The five associates are Reuben Ayuba, Musa Mohammed, Friday Paul, Paganengigha Anagaha, and Ayebaifife Suobite. They were arraigned on Wednesday before Justice Peter Lifu.

A two-count charge filed against them indicates that the accused became accessories after the fact of felony on April 28, 2026, by concealing the whereabouts of Timipre Sylva, who is classified as a fugitive. The alleged offense is contrary to Section 519 of the Criminal Code Act Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Additionally, the DSS has accused them of conspiracy to commit a felony, specifically for concealing the whereabouts of Timipre Sylva, also a fugitive, in violation of Section 516 of the Criminal Code, LFN 2004.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

DSS lawyer, Emmanuel Orubor, requested that the judge schedule a date for the DSS to commence their trial by calling witnesses to testify against the defendants.

In response, Sunusi Musa (SAN), who represented Reuben Ayuba and Paganengigha Anagaha (the 1st and 4th accused persons), filed a bail application for his clients on various grounds.

Similar applications were made by Ibrahim Imadegbelo, representing Musa Mohammed (the 2nd accused), I. G. Kelubia, standing for Friday Paul (the 3rd defendant), and E. C. Sogo, who argued for Ayebaifife Suobite (the 5th accused person).

The lawyers pointed out to Justice Lifu that their clients have been in custody since October 25, 2025, and urged the court to grant them bail on liberal terms.

In a brief ruling, Justice Lifu granted them bail in the sum of N5 million each, along with two sureties for each, in a similar amount. The sureties are required to swear to an affidavit of means, provide evidence of three years of tax payment, demonstrate visible means of livelihood, and submit recent passport photographs.

Justice Lifu ordered that the claims of identities of the sureties must be verified by the Registrar of the Court.

Pending the perfection of the bail conditions, the Judge ordered that the accused persons be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja and fixed July 22 for the commencement of trial.

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