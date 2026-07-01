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FG Anounces Major Overhaul in Education Sector, to Scrap JSS, SSS Structure
The Federal government has announced a major overhaul of Nigeria’s education structure, moving to scrap the separation of Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary School (SSS), describing the policy as a failure that has contributed to the country’s growing out-of-school crisis.
The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Ministerial Implementation and Monitoring Committee, saying the Tinubu administration was determined to reverse years of declining educational outcomes by creating a seamless transition from primary to secondary education.
Alausa said the existing arrangement, which separates junior and senior secondary schools under the country’s 6-3-3-4 education system, has left millions of children stranded after completing primary school.
According to him, Nigeria currently has about 80,000 public primary schools but only 15,000 junior secondary schools, creating a significant transition gap that has fuelled the country’s out-of-school population.
He disclosed that while about 24 million children enroll in primary schools across the country, only about four million complete senior secondary education.
“About 24 million children enrol in our primary schools, but only about four million of them complete senior secondary. We have over 20 million children dropping out between primary school and junior secondary school. Where are those students?” the minister asked.
He blamed the trend on the policy separating JSS from SSS, saying it has resulted in overcrowded junior secondary schools while many senior secondary schools remain underutilised.
“The previous governments may have failed in this regard, but this government will not fail. We are fixing this. We need to create more opportunities for children to move seamlessly through the education system.
“We have overflowing junior secondary schools and empty senior secondary schools. I can objectively report today that this disarticulation policy has failed. We will phase it out. We cannot continue creating administrative positions while damaging our education system. It is about doing what is best for every Nigerian child,” Alausa said.
He explained that the proposal to abolish the policy would be presented at the next meeting of the National Council on Education for formal consideration and approval.
The minister also inaugurated a high-powered implementation and monitoring committee chaired by education expert, Prof. Rashid Aderinoye, to accelerate the completion, handover, and operation of hundreds of Smart Schools, Bilingual Schools, and Alternative Schools funded by UBEC across the country.
Alausa lamented that despite substantial public investment, many of the schools had either been abandoned or completed without being handed over to state governments for academic activities.
He described the situation as a waste of public resources and a denial of learning opportunities to thousands of Nigerian children.
“The purpose of these schools is to educate children, not to remain locked up after completion,” he said, charging the committee to eliminate implementation bottlenecks and ensure the facilities begin serving their intended purpose.
Earlier, UBEC Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, said the Federal Government had made notable progress in expanding access to quality basic education through the Smart Schools, Bilingual Schools, and Alternative Schools programmes.
She disclosed that 37 Smart Schools had been established nationwide, with 24 already operational, while the remaining schools were at different stages of completion, furnishing, and preparation for academic activities.
Garba added that under the UBEC-Islamic Development Bank Bilingual Education Programme, 30 schools had been established across nine states, with three boarding schools already commissioned and four others substantially completed awaiting inauguration.
She further stated that the Alternative Schools Programme was helping to expand access to education for vulnerable and out-of-school children through flexible and inclusive learning models.
According to her, the newly inaugurated committee will oversee project implementation, ensure the timely completion and handover of schools, resolve implementation challenges, and guarantee that government investments translate into fully functional learning centres.
Responding on behalf of the committee, Prof. Aderinoye pledged that members would carry out their assignment with diligence, transparency, and accountability, assuring that they would work to remove obstacles delaying project delivery and improve access to quality education across Nigeria.
News
Gunmen Kill Teacher, Abduct Students Writing NECO in Borno, Police Initiate Rescue Mission
Following the abduction of yet-to-be-determined number of students writing the National Examinations Council examinations at Government Day Secondary School, in Lassa Town, Askira/Uba LGA of Borno state, the state police command has reportedly deployed security operatives to comb the forest in the area.
The aredevil terrorists stormed the school on Monday morning, killed one teacher and abducted many students.
The state command spokesperson, Nahum Daso, said security operatives confronted the attackers, preventing a larger-scale abduction.
“Around 9 a.m. in the morning, ISWAP attacked Lassa Day Secondary School. They shot sporadically. An unspecified number of students have been abducted.
“Security forces confronted them. For now, we have an unspecified number of students who were abducted. The CP deployed the Area Commander in Askira/Uba. They are currently combing the bush,” Daso said.
Also, President of the Borno South Youth Alliance, Samaila Kaigama, said the attackers wore military and forest guard uniforms.
“Yes. There was an attack on students writing NECO exams. The terrorists came around past nine. They passed the military checkpoint. They wore military and forest guard attire. They shot sporadically,” he said.
Kaigama said one teacher was killed while another sustained gunshot injuries.
“They killed one teacher from Chibok. They shot another, but not dead yet. They also kidnapped some students and women selling on the school premises. The numbers are not yet out,” he said.
News
Bandits Burn Primary School in Niger Despite Alleged ₦10m Protection Levy
By Ekunode Ayomipo
Fresh concerns have emerged over the worsening security situation in parts of Niger State after suspected bandits reportedly set ablaze the Central Primary School in Dekara, Borgu Local Government Area, despite allegedly receiving a ₦10 million protection levy from communities within the district.
According to residents who spoke to journalists, the armed men invaded Dekara after emerging from the Kainji Lake National Park, where criminal groups have long been suspected of operating. Community members claimed the attackers had earlier imposed a ₦10 million levy on villages in the area, threatening devastating attacks if the demand was not met. In an effort to protect lives and property, residents reportedly contributed the money with the hope that the communities would be spared.
However, despite the payment, the gunmen allegedly launched an attack on the district headquarters, setting the Central Primary School on fire and forcing residents to flee. The incident has left many families displaced and has further disrupted access to education for children in the affected community.
Residents described the attack as a betrayal, saying the payment had been made under duress after assurances that the communities would no longer be targeted. The destruction of the school has intensified fears among locals, many of whom have abandoned their homes for safer areas and informal internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.
The latest incident adds to a growing pattern of insecurity across several local government areas in Niger State, including Borgu, Shiroro, Munya, Rafi and Agwara, where armed groups have continued to carry out kidnappings, killings, extortion and attacks on rural communities. Security analysts have repeatedly warned that the forests surrounding the Kainji Lake National Park provide difficult terrain that allows criminal groups to operate and evade security forces.
Reports also indicate that, around the same period, armed bandits attacked communities in Shiroro Local Government Area, leaving at least one person dead while another was reportedly abducted, underscoring the persistent security challenges facing many parts of the state.
As of the latest reports, authorities were yet to issue a comprehensive official statement specifically addressing the Dekara school attack. Meanwhile, residents continue to call for stronger security measures, increased military presence and lasting solutions to end the cycle of violence that has devastated communities across Niger State.
The incident highlights the growing humanitarian and security crisis in rural Nigeria, where attacks on schools and civilian infrastructure continue to threaten lives, education and economic activities despite ongoing security operations.
News
We Killed Ogun Broadcaster Just to Teach Her a Lesson, Three Suspects Confess
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of former Ogun State Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Olakitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bode Ojajuni, announced the arrests on Thursday while addressing journalists at the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.
Ojajuni said investigators uncovered the suspects through intelligence-driven operations, technical tracking and forensic investigations launched after the double murder.
Oyesiku and Adetayo were discovered dead at the retired broadcaster’s home in the Owode-Egba area of Ogun State on June 21. Her Lexus RX 330 was also missing from the residence.
The police commissioner said officers at the Owode-Egba Police Station received a report around 4pm on June 21 over unusual developments at the deceased’s residence.
“Preliminary information indicated that the front door of the residence had been partially damaged while the security house within the compound was found locked, prompting immediate police intervention,” Ojajuni said.
He said detectives who arrived at the scene found Adetayo dead inside the security post, while Oyesiku’s body was discovered in the living room of the main building.
“The crime scene was scientifically processed. Preliminary investigation further revealed that a Lexus RX 330 vehicle belonging to the deceased was missing from the compound, raising suspicion of robbery and murder,” he added.
According to Ojajuni, the stolen vehicle was traced and recovered a day later through intelligence and technical tracking efforts.
He said investigators also recovered a handwritten note at the crime scene, which later became a key piece of evidence.
“Although the ignition key had been removed and the registration number plates detached from the vehicle, detectives recovered the vehicle’s registration plate concealed underneath one of the seats, which enabled investigators to positively identify and confirm the vehicle as the property of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku.
“One critical piece of evidence recovered from the scene was a handwritten note apparently left behind by the perpetrators. The note was subjected to forensic examination and analysis, which generated valuable investigative leads that significantly aided detectives in identifying and tracing those responsible for the crime,” he stated.
The CP said further intelligence gathering led operatives to arrest the prime suspect, 22-year-old Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, on June 24 at a construction site in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, where he worked as a labourer.
He added that subsequent operations resulted in the arrest of Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27, a security guard, and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, a bricklayer.
Ojajuni said Philip admitted his involvement in the crime and told investigators that he recruited the two other suspects.
He said, “Further follow-up operations by detectives of the command led to the successful arrest of Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola and Sobu Obafunsho, thereby bringing into custody all identified suspects directly linked to the criminal conspiracy.
“During interrogation, Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip made a confessional statement, admitting his involvement in the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku. He further disclosed that he had recruited Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola and Sobu Obafunsho to participate in the crime.”
The commissioner said Philip told investigators he orchestrated the attack because of grievances he held from the period he worked as a security guard for the deceased.
“The suspect stated that the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku was intended to ‘teach her a lesson,” Ojajuni added.
Ojajuni said the suspects struck on June 20 and first subdued Adetayo before forcing their way into the residence.
“According to the statement, they first overpowered the security guard, Pelumi Adetayo, and used him to gain access to the residence. Upon gaining entry, they attacked Madam Olakitan Oyesiku and subsequently murdered the security guard.
“After committing the crime, the suspects fled the scene with the deceased’s Lexus RX 330 vehicle, which was later recovered through intelligence-led and technical tracking operations at the Onikolobo area of Ogun State,” the CP said.
The police commissioner also revealed that detectives recovered several items believed to be linked to the crime, including a broken hammer, a cutlass, a plank and a black pen.
“Following the suspects’ confessional statements, detectives conducted further searches at locations linked to them. During the operation, a broken hammer, a cutlass, a plank, a black pen and other relevant exhibits connected to the investigation were recovered,” he said.
Ojajuni noted that despite the confessional statements and evidence already obtained, detectives were still expanding the investigation.
“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to emphasise that while the suspects have made useful statements and substantial evidence has been recovered in the course of the investigation, all suspects remain entitled to due process under the law.
“Investigation is ongoing to consolidate all available evidence and ensure diligent prosecution of all suspects connected with the crime,” he added.
He assured residents that the command would pursue justice for the victims and ensure everyone connected to the killings faces the law.
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