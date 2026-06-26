News
We Killed Ogun Broadcaster Just to Teach Her a Lesson, Three Suspects Confess
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of former Ogun State Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Olakitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bode Ojajuni, announced the arrests on Thursday while addressing journalists at the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.
Ojajuni said investigators uncovered the suspects through intelligence-driven operations, technical tracking and forensic investigations launched after the double murder.
Oyesiku and Adetayo were discovered dead at the retired broadcaster’s home in the Owode-Egba area of Ogun State on June 21. Her Lexus RX 330 was also missing from the residence.
The police commissioner said officers at the Owode-Egba Police Station received a report around 4pm on June 21 over unusual developments at the deceased’s residence.
“Preliminary information indicated that the front door of the residence had been partially damaged while the security house within the compound was found locked, prompting immediate police intervention,” Ojajuni said.
He said detectives who arrived at the scene found Adetayo dead inside the security post, while Oyesiku’s body was discovered in the living room of the main building.
“The crime scene was scientifically processed. Preliminary investigation further revealed that a Lexus RX 330 vehicle belonging to the deceased was missing from the compound, raising suspicion of robbery and murder,” he added.
According to Ojajuni, the stolen vehicle was traced and recovered a day later through intelligence and technical tracking efforts.
He said investigators also recovered a handwritten note at the crime scene, which later became a key piece of evidence.
“Although the ignition key had been removed and the registration number plates detached from the vehicle, detectives recovered the vehicle’s registration plate concealed underneath one of the seats, which enabled investigators to positively identify and confirm the vehicle as the property of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku.
“One critical piece of evidence recovered from the scene was a handwritten note apparently left behind by the perpetrators. The note was subjected to forensic examination and analysis, which generated valuable investigative leads that significantly aided detectives in identifying and tracing those responsible for the crime,” he stated.
The CP said further intelligence gathering led operatives to arrest the prime suspect, 22-year-old Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, on June 24 at a construction site in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, where he worked as a labourer.
He added that subsequent operations resulted in the arrest of Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27, a security guard, and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, a bricklayer.
Ojajuni said Philip admitted his involvement in the crime and told investigators that he recruited the two other suspects.
He said, “Further follow-up operations by detectives of the command led to the successful arrest of Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola and Sobu Obafunsho, thereby bringing into custody all identified suspects directly linked to the criminal conspiracy.
“During interrogation, Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip made a confessional statement, admitting his involvement in the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku. He further disclosed that he had recruited Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola and Sobu Obafunsho to participate in the crime.”
The commissioner said Philip told investigators he orchestrated the attack because of grievances he held from the period he worked as a security guard for the deceased.
“The suspect stated that the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku was intended to ‘teach her a lesson,” Ojajuni added.
Ojajuni said the suspects struck on June 20 and first subdued Adetayo before forcing their way into the residence.
“According to the statement, they first overpowered the security guard, Pelumi Adetayo, and used him to gain access to the residence. Upon gaining entry, they attacked Madam Olakitan Oyesiku and subsequently murdered the security guard.
“After committing the crime, the suspects fled the scene with the deceased’s Lexus RX 330 vehicle, which was later recovered through intelligence-led and technical tracking operations at the Onikolobo area of Ogun State,” the CP said.
The police commissioner also revealed that detectives recovered several items believed to be linked to the crime, including a broken hammer, a cutlass, a plank and a black pen.
“Following the suspects’ confessional statements, detectives conducted further searches at locations linked to them. During the operation, a broken hammer, a cutlass, a plank, a black pen and other relevant exhibits connected to the investigation were recovered,” he said.
Ojajuni noted that despite the confessional statements and evidence already obtained, detectives were still expanding the investigation.
“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to emphasise that while the suspects have made useful statements and substantial evidence has been recovered in the course of the investigation, all suspects remain entitled to due process under the law.
“Investigation is ongoing to consolidate all available evidence and ensure diligent prosecution of all suspects connected with the crime,” he added.
He assured residents that the command would pursue justice for the victims and ensure everyone connected to the killings faces the law.
News
Glo Extends “Borrow Me Credit” Services for Customer Inclusion
National telecommunications operator, Globacom has extended its “Borrow Me Credit” service in a calculated move meant to guarantee that none of its customers will ever be disconnected because of a low or zero airtime balance.
According to a statement released by Globacom in Lagos, the service’s eligibility requirements have been simplified to offer millions of active prepaid consumers nationwide quick airtime and data solutions. The company made it clear that even though there is a service fee, the main objective is still to provide instant assistance whenever the customer’s balance is low.
The enhanced “Borrow Me Credit” service also allows subscribers to “Borrow Special Data “and additionally “Borrow Airtime/Data for Others”. This allows Glo customers to act as a lifeline for friends and family members who may be out of reach or unable to recharge immediately, further strengthening the bonds of the Glo community through shared connectivity.
“Whether it is an urgent business call, a late-night research project, or staying in touch with loved ones during an emergency, Glo’s “Borrow Me Credit” ensures that a low balance never results in a zero-communication experience,” the company hinted.
The service caters to a wide range of customer needs, with airtime and data denominations available from as low as N25 up to N4,000, ensuring flexible options for different usage requirements.
Globacom added that the structure of the service is designed to ensure higher borrowing limits to customers with stronger usage profile and greater engagement on the network.
By maintaining a consistent presence on the network, prepaid customers unlock various tiers of credit and data, ranging from basic emergency airtime to substantial Data Plans “Borrow Me Credit” ensures that the service is sustainable and provides the most frequent users with higher limits to match their digital lifestyle.
All eligible Glo prepaid customers are encouraged to explore the benefits of the “Borrow Me Credit” service by simply dialing *303# and choosing from the available airtime or data options. Customers can also visit the official Globacom website for more information regarding eligibility criteria and the service charge policy.
News
Bandits Invade Kwara Community, Abduct Scores, Set Emir’s Palace Ablaze
Suspected bandits have reportedly invaded the Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, early this morning, setting the Emir’s palace ablaze and abducting several residents, including women and children.
It was gathered that the attack occurred late at night when the heavily armed assailants stormed the community, firing sporadically.
According to sources in the area, the gunmen attacked the palace during the invasion, setting parts of the royal residence on fire before whisking away multiple victims.
Residents said the attackers operated for hours without resistance, leaving behind destruction and fear in the border community.
Another local source described the incident as terrifying, noting that villagers were caught unaware as the gunmen invaded the town under the cover of darkness.
Sources say Security forces have launched immediate rescue operations to free victims of the Yashikira abduction, which occurred on Sunday night.
Military and police operatives have established a cordon in the area as part of the efforts to rescue about 10 persons who were reportedly taken from the community in an overnight attack on the palace of the Emir of Yashikira.
The police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.
The development comes after bandits on Saturday night invaded a prayer ground at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, on the outskirts of Ikiran village in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing three worshippers and abducting 15 others during a vigil.
Channels TV
News
Glo Celebrates Oba Adetona’s Legacies at Ojude Oba 2026
Africa’s biggest corporate supporter of culture, Globacom, is commemorating the life and legacy of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, at this year’s Ojude Oba Festival, marking the 21st consecutive year of its sponsorship of the cultural event.
This year’s edition, themed “Ojude Oba 2026: Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Adetona,” is taking place at the Festival Pavilion opposite the royal palace in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.
The celebration pays glowing tribute to the remarkable accomplishments of the late monarch, who transited on Sunday, July 13, 2025, after an illustrious reign spanning 65 years.
The departed monarch ascended the throne on April 2, 1960, and during his reign, the profile and prestige of the Ojude Oba Festival grew tremendously, making it one of Africa’s most celebrated cultural events.
In a statement issued in Lagos, Globacom posited that Oba Adetona’s unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting Ijebu culture, traditions, and values was a major factor behind the company’s continued support for the festival.
According to the company, “This year’s celebration goes beyond our traditional role as sponsor over the past two decades. It is an opportunity to honour the exceptional legacy of the revered monarch, Oba Adetona, whose vision and commitment elevated Ojude Oba to its present status.”
Globacom recalled that the late Awujale played a pivotal role in transforming the festival into a unifying platform that brought together Ijebu sons and daughters from across the world, regardless of religious affiliation.
This inclusive vision and royal leadership, said Glo, inspired the company to begin sponsoring the festival 21 years ago. Over the years of Globacom’s sponsorship, Ojude Oba has evolved into a globally recognized cultural celebration, attracting thousands of visitors and dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria.
The company reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining its support for the festival as part of its broader objective of showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the world.
Friday Sermon: Prof Hakeem Olumide Danmole 1946 – 2026: Departure of a Comrade
Princess Adenike Ajoke Oladele Celebrates 70 Years of Grace, Influence and Achievements
FG Seeks Foreign Collaboration to Rescue Abducted Oyo Pupils, Teachers
We Killed Ogun Broadcaster Just to Teach Her a Lesson, Three Suspects Confess
Don’t Vote for Me If I Fail to Fix Power Comment: Onanuga Claims Tinubu Was Quoted Out of Context
Alleged Coup: Court Orders DSS to Probe VDM over Leaked Trial Video
Glo Extends “Borrow Me Credit” Services for Customer Inclusion
Senate Passes Bill Establishing State Police in Nigeria
US Govt Releases Names of Terrorism Financiers Amid Growing Insecurity
Alleged Coup: Court Orders DSS to Probe VDM over Leaked Trial Video
Glo Extends “Borrow Me Credit” Services for Customer Inclusion
Don’t Vote for Me If I Fail to Fix Power Comment: Onanuga Claims Tinubu Was Quoted Out of Context
Princess Adenike Ajoke Oladele Celebrates 70 Years of Grace, Influence and Achievements
FG Seeks Foreign Collaboration to Rescue Abducted Oyo Pupils, Teachers
Trending
-
National2 days ago
Senate Passes Bill Establishing State Police in Nigeria
-
World2 days ago
US Govt Releases Names of Terrorism Financiers Amid Growing Insecurity
-
National2 days ago
Alleged Coup: Court Orders DSS to Probe VDM over Leaked Trial Video
-
News2 days ago
Glo Extends “Borrow Me Credit” Services for Customer Inclusion
-
Featured21 hours ago
Don’t Vote for Me If I Fail to Fix Power Comment: Onanuga Claims Tinubu Was Quoted Out of Context
-
Events3 hours ago
Princess Adenike Ajoke Oladele Celebrates 70 Years of Grace, Influence and Achievements
-
National4 hours ago
FG Seeks Foreign Collaboration to Rescue Abducted Oyo Pupils, Teachers
-
Islam2 hours ago
Friday Sermon: Prof Hakeem Olumide Danmole 1946 – 2026: Departure of a Comrade