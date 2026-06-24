Glo Extends “Borrow Me Credit” Services for Customer Inclusion

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of former Ogun State Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Olakitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bode Ojajuni, announced the arrests on Thursday while addressing journalists at the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Ojajuni said investigators uncovered the suspects through intelligence-driven operations, technical tracking and forensic investigations launched after the double murder.

Oyesiku and Adetayo were discovered dead at the retired broadcaster’s home in the Owode-Egba area of Ogun State on June 21. Her Lexus RX 330 was also missing from the residence.

The police commissioner said officers at the Owode-Egba Police Station received a report around 4pm on June 21 over unusual developments at the deceased’s residence.

“Preliminary information indicated that the front door of the residence had been partially damaged while the security house within the compound was found locked, prompting immediate police intervention,” Ojajuni said.

He said detectives who arrived at the scene found Adetayo dead inside the security post, while Oyesiku’s body was discovered in the living room of the main building.

“The crime scene was scientifically processed. Preliminary investigation further revealed that a Lexus RX 330 vehicle belonging to the deceased was missing from the compound, raising suspicion of robbery and murder,” he added.

According to Ojajuni, the stolen vehicle was traced and recovered a day later through intelligence and technical tracking efforts.

He said investigators also recovered a handwritten note at the crime scene, which later became a key piece of evidence.

“Although the ignition key had been removed and the registration number plates detached from the vehicle, detectives recovered the vehicle’s registration plate concealed underneath one of the seats, which enabled investigators to positively identify and confirm the vehicle as the property of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku.

“One critical piece of evidence recovered from the scene was a handwritten note apparently left behind by the perpetrators. The note was subjected to forensic examination and analysis, which generated valuable investigative leads that significantly aided detectives in identifying and tracing those responsible for the crime,” he stated.

The CP said further intelligence gathering led operatives to arrest the prime suspect, 22-year-old Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, on June 24 at a construction site in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, where he worked as a labourer.

He added that subsequent operations resulted in the arrest of Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27, a security guard, and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, a bricklayer.

Ojajuni said Philip admitted his involvement in the crime and told investigators that he recruited the two other suspects.

He said, “Further follow-up operations by detectives of the command led to the successful arrest of Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola and Sobu Obafunsho, thereby bringing into custody all identified suspects directly linked to the criminal conspiracy.

“During interrogation, Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip made a confessional statement, admitting his involvement in the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku. He further disclosed that he had recruited Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola and Sobu Obafunsho to participate in the crime.”

The commissioner said Philip told investigators he orchestrated the attack because of grievances he held from the period he worked as a security guard for the deceased.

“The suspect stated that the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku was intended to ‘teach her a lesson,” Ojajuni added.

Ojajuni said the suspects struck on June 20 and first subdued Adetayo before forcing their way into the residence.

“According to the statement, they first overpowered the security guard, Pelumi Adetayo, and used him to gain access to the residence. Upon gaining entry, they attacked Madam Olakitan Oyesiku and subsequently murdered the security guard.

“After committing the crime, the suspects fled the scene with the deceased’s Lexus RX 330 vehicle, which was later recovered through intelligence-led and technical tracking operations at the Onikolobo area of Ogun State,” the CP said.

The police commissioner also revealed that detectives recovered several items believed to be linked to the crime, including a broken hammer, a cutlass, a plank and a black pen.

“Following the suspects’ confessional statements, detectives conducted further searches at locations linked to them. During the operation, a broken hammer, a cutlass, a plank, a black pen and other relevant exhibits connected to the investigation were recovered,” he said.

Ojajuni noted that despite the confessional statements and evidence already obtained, detectives were still expanding the investigation.

“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to emphasise that while the suspects have made useful statements and substantial evidence has been recovered in the course of the investigation, all suspects remain entitled to due process under the law.

“Investigation is ongoing to consolidate all available evidence and ensure diligent prosecution of all suspects connected with the crime,” he added.

He assured residents that the command would pursue justice for the victims and ensure everyone connected to the killings faces the law.