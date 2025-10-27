Legal Icon, Olugbolaga Ajayi, Thanks God at 60

By Eric Elezuo

Every birthday of the ebullient, phenomenal philanthropist, and billionaire businessman, Chief (Sir) Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, has been nothing short of fanfare. But beyond the merriment, razzmatazz and parade of the who’s who in the society, it has remained a moment of sober reflection, giving back to the society, and creating new vistas for the next generation.

In a 2024 interview with The Boss, Chief Adebutu noted that “I continue telling people, I don’t stay negative. My calling is to do good to people, and to appreciate God’s mercy on my life and my family. I know I work hard, but some people work harder than me, but they are not getting a fraction from what I am getting from God. So the only way about mine is to show appreciation to God by giving out a little bit of the fraction of what he has given to me. I believe that a soul which is healthy and educated can never go backward, and that is what I have passion for; that explains my giving nature…what I am doing is to tell God thank you. As long as God spares my life, I will continue to do good deeds.”

Fondly called Baba Ijebu as a result of the empirical success of one of his business concerns, Adebutu is by every standard an enigma, a colossus of immense substance and someone no one can ever wave away. He has carved his life in gold, and more importantly, his afterlife in glory. It is worthy of note that Sir Adebutu, who just celebrated the most outstanding birthdays of 2025, by whatever yardstick, has variously put his home in order while alive, to avoid the pitfalls of chaos and disorder among his family members, when he is finally called up yonder.

As usual all gears were engaged as the man of means totally exhausted eight long days to celebrate his entry into the nonagerian club. The cities of Ife, Iperu and Lagos among others will never be the same again after the footprints and strides that were made on them by the betting expert during those days; footprints that changed lives, redefined concepts and set new standards in the history corporate social responsibility delivery.

The weeklong celebration, which began on October 17, 2025, with a symposium titled “Odale Oodua: Symbol of Wealth Creation and Catalyst for Development,” and held at the Alaperu Palace, Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, terminated with a mother of all thanksgiving service and party at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island.

At the Iperu-Remo event, Adebutu showed why he is the king of philanthropy, donating N1 billion each to the Sagamu, Ikenne, and Remo North local government areas, as well as his hometown, Iperu-Remo. All totaling a whooping N4 billion.

Other activities during the week included the commissioning and handling over of the Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Research Centre in Lagos on October 20, and a novelty football match on October 22. There was also the conferral of an Honorary Fellowship on Adebutu by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers on October 23. He was also hosted in a grand ceremony by members of his elite clubs, including the Lagos Island Club.

The grand finale of the 90th birthday celebrations at the Eko Hotel witnessed a conglomeration of dignitaries, nobles, royals and multidimensional citizens and men and women of class from all walks of life, and across the regions.

Among the dignitaries present were former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his wife, Bola; Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola and his wife, Dame Abimbola; former Ogun State Governors, Gbenga Daniel, Ibikunle Amosun and Olusegun Osoba (with his wife, Aderinsola); former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko, and Chief Bode George with his wife, Roli.

Others were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Erelu Oodua of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosumu; Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu; CEO, Channels Television, John Momoh, and his wife, Olusola; Real Estate magnate, Sir Olu Okeowo and his wife, Adejoke; as well as Femi Falana (SAN) and Ladi Bakare.

There was also in attendance Chief Rasaq Okoya & wife Shade, Chief Alex Duduyemi, Olorogun (Dr) Sunny Kuku & wife, the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, HRM Oba Adesuyi Haastrup and his Olori, Managing Director Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji; the Soun of Ogbomosho, HRM Oba Olaoye Ghandi; Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Olowo of Owo HRM (Dr) Ajibade G. Ogunoye.

Other dignitaries, who graced the occasion by their presence include Mr Tayo Ayeni, Mr Greg Uhanseru, Otunba Funsho Lawal, Otunba Yemi Lawal & wife, AIG Tunji Alapini (retd), the Alara of Ilara HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo; Hajia Bola Shagaya, Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande, Chief (Mrs) Bisi Abiola, Mr Habeeb Okunola, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Hajia Bola Shagaya, JK Randle, First Lady of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun; Kola Oyefeso and wife

In his goodwill birthday message, President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Hon Gbajabiamila, praised Adebutu’s remarkable achievements and contributions to national development.

Gbajabiamila said, “The President finds your words of wisdom, counsel, and support invaluable. In life, some people live long but not well, while others live well but not long. Rarely do we find those who live both long and well, and that is the story of your life.”

Many other speakers, who aired their voices lauding the landmark achievements of Adebutu, especially in human capacity building, including Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, also noted that the celebrant has been tremendously present for all the right reasons in the affairs of man.

Aare Momodu also eulogised the nonagerian, stressing that “there’s only one Baba Ijebu; any other one is a counterfeit.”

The heavily attended soiree was livened up with by soulful performances from gospel saxophonist Beejay Sax and gospel artist, Yinka Alaseyori, whose renditions had guests on their feet dancing.

With joy that could be touched, the guests, in their numbers, joined in rendering a soulful birthday song to honour a man, who they all believe deserve a front seat in the league of real men. The echo of the song, which practically shook the hall, was splendidly appreciated, going by the way the birthday boy was nodding in affirmation and grinning from ear to ear.

To cap up an evening of splendour, juju music crooner, King Sunny Ade (KSA), took the guests down a lane of no comeback, reassuring everyone of evergreen and the reminiscent of the good old times. As expected, the hall filled with men and women, who resonate completely, flowed with the solid vibe even as the superb planning of Bonix conspicuously made the difference.

In his vote of thanks, Adebutu’s son, Oladipupo, in company of his wife, Adenike, thanked the guests for celebrating his father’s life.

The party, a typical example of adlib to fade, came to a grand halt way into the night.

Even at 90, Adebutu appear agile, able and full of wisdom. He is also highly prolific. It is worthy of note that once upon a time Adebutu added a glorious great feather to his crown of feathers, becoming the custodian of Yoruba culture, as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II conferred on him the Odole of Ile Ife, one of the most prestigious titles in Yorubaland, and Ife’s highest title.

The Odole title, reputed to be conferred on prominent individuals, who have distinguished themselves in all areas of human endeavours, is the sure honour for a man of Adebutu’s calibre and status. This is because the betting businessman, has not only excelled in business but has become a rare gem when it comes to looking after the less privileged and sending heartfelt endearments to as many as that cross his path. Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Godwin Olusegun Kolawole Ajayi (SAN) were former holders of the title

Popularly known as Baba Ijebu and Omo Iya, Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, with an avanlanche of recognitions including CON, KJW and FISM, was born to late Alhaji karimu Folarin Adebutu aka “Owo-Iya” and late Alhaja Seliat Olasimbo Adebutu of Iperu Remo, Ikenne LGA in Ogun State on October 24, 1935. Sir Kesington completed his primary education in 1950 having attended the Wesley Primary School, Iperu Remo and later Ijero Baptist School, Apapa Road, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

In January 1951, he was admitted to Baptist Academy School, but he completed his secondary education at the grand Remo Secondary School (RSS), Sagamu, Remo, Ogun State. Baba Ijebu’s career endeavour started at Cable and Wireless Limited, which later became NITEL, as Operations Clerk. He later joined Claffins Chemicals as a salesman, and through dint of hardwork rose to become the Regional Sales Manager for Lagos and the then Midwestern Region. It was his quest to provide employment for teeming Nigerian youths that led to the establishment of Face Millionaires Pool Limited with his bosom friend, Chief Solomon Ayoku in 1969.

A philanthropist par excellence, Sir Kesington abandoned his ambition to become a lawyer, preferring to ‘enjoy’ life, and today, is the proprietor of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF), and promoter of the popular Premier Lotto, also known as Baba Ijebu – a scheme that has put smiles on the faces of many Nigerians. Adebutu, over the years, has used every opportunity that comes his way to affect lives of everyone he meets, especially during his birthdays and auspicious occasions. During his 80th birthday, Adebutu, whose Foundation was celebrating its 10th anniversary, conducted a free medical outreach programme at Iperu-Remo, Ogun state. In addition, he gave out eight brand new cars and other valuable gifts to loyal customers of Premier Lotto.

Sir kesington’s larger than life image is always in the public view, and he has been honoured on a good number of occasions. He was rewarded as an ICON and celebrated as a man of character, kindness and generosity during the Ogun at 40 celebrations in 2016. Other feathers on the crown of the man of possibilities include the traditional title of Asoju Oba of Lagos, which was conferred on him by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu. When the man of means celebrated his 81st birthday, he wowed the congregation when instead of demanding gifts, tasked everyone to make a donation to the church, and tagged it “Adebutu Family Harvest”. His dedication to God is legendary.

In his words: “At 81, what work can I do, there is no work I can do at 81 years but the work of God”. That is how dedicated and close to his God he is. In 2018, Adebutu was honored with double chieftaincy titles as the Baba-Oba Akarigbo of Remo by the Lord of Remo, His Royal Highness, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, and also honoured as Baba-Oba Alaperu of Akesan Land by His Royal Majesty, King Idowu Basibo (Odoru V), Sagamu in Ogun State, at the sprawling palace of the royal father in Sagamu Remo.

He, sometime in the past, also said: “At 82, what can one say? You have contributed immensely to worthy causes in the house of God. Even you have contributed to other worthy causes in the state and the society as a whole. People like you are rare to find. “What is now left for you is to continue to walk with God, love God the more, live your life for Him. So that at the end of your race on earth, you will reign with Him in heaven.”

A worthy icon, well known business brand, philanthropist extra-ordinaire, Adebutu was at the forefront of helping to stem the tide of the Coronavirus pandemic with a generous donation of N300 million to the Lagos State government while commending ‘the dynamic efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in bringing succour to the sufferers of COVID-19 Pandemic in the state’.

In a letter the billionaire industrialist personally signed, he was quoted as saying “As a token of our support to the victims, myself, family and organisation are donating a modest sum of N300, 000, 000.00 towards which, we have forwarded the necessary instruction and our bankers – Wema Bank Plc has transferred the sum into the dedicated UBA account…”

The front line humanitarian, Adebutu is using his using his wealth of experience, spread and connection to positively affect the youths of Yoruba land, just as his predecessors did in the past.

He said: “With my emergence as Odole Oodua, the Yoruba race will witness new era of sociocultural development, unity and peace,” and he has been living up to expectation many years after. His contributions, donations and acts of benevolence continue to reverberate across the length and breadth of Yorubaland.

The grace behind his Odole status clearly summarises his larger than life personality

Adebutu is happily married with a host of very successful children.

Happy birthday great philanthropist, lover of humanity and distinguished gentleman!