The atmosphere at Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure, was filled with joy as Glo Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Globacom, paid for the delivery costs of 35 women and donated essential baby items such as diapers and other relief materials.

This gesture, which was warmly welcomed by the beneficiaries, is part of Globacom’s ongoing initiatives aimed at reducing the financial and emotional strain of motherhood, particularly during challenging economic times.

During the presentation, Akeem Yussuf, Retail Chief (West), who represented Globacom, emphasized the company’s compassion and commitment to giving back to communities that have supported its growth.

“We recognize the vital role mothers play in nurturing the future of our nation, and we believe that supporting you is, in fact, supporting generations to come”, he said.

Yussuf further explained that the initiative began as a staff-led project and was funded by the company as a way of expressing care and solidarity with mothers. “Motherhood comes with its own challenges. In times of economic or environmental hardship, the challenges can become even more overwhelming. This is why we have chosen to be here — to extend a hand,” he added.

He further noted that at Globacom, success is measured not only in revenue but also by the positive impact on people’s lives. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to continuing similar outreach programs in partnership with local communities and institutions across Nigeria.

Officials of the State Specialist Hospital, Akure, lauded Globacom’s support and restated their resolve to uphold excellence in healthcare delivery.

The presentation ceremony was marked by appreciation from the mothers and their families. Beyond easing childbirth expenses, the Glo Foundation’s gesture reaffirmed the company’s dedication to elevate families and communities well-being in all part of the of the country.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Ehinnowo Deborah, described the support as a blessing, “I was so happy, even though I gave birth through a cesarean section. This is truly a relief,” she said.

According to Mrs. Adenuga Ronke, receiving diapers was an unexpected relief apart from Globacom opting to defray her delivery expenses. “I was so happy and glad. Receiving the diapers has been very helpful. My baby, Elijah, has been provided pampers and I am grateful for that,” she stated

Mr. Isiaka Segun, husband of another beneficiary, Rasheedat, said the initiative was more than financial assistance, “It is fine now ‘o wa okay gan ni, (it is very much okay) we went for the seminar and we were also given diapers, apart from the payment for delivery,” he said.

Another new mother, Mrs. Abdulrafiu Odunayo, echoed similar sentiments, “I was so happy about the payment made to cover my delivery. The diapers have also been so useful for my baby,” she added.

Radiating happiness and optimism, the new mothers walked out of the hospital with their babies and the renewed confidence that organizations like Globacom stand with them on their journey of nurturing the next generation.