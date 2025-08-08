The biography, published by Crossword Publishing, chronicles Igbinedion’s journey from humble beginnings to a national figure revered for his vision in education, aviation, entrepreneurship, culture, and philanthropy.
Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion was President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.
In his speech, he described Igbinedion as “A fine and extraordinary Nigerian, a titan in business, a cultural icon, a patriot, and above all, a living legend.
The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi; and a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also hailed Igbinedion’s innovative spirit.
Obi announced a 10-year personal endowment to Igbinedion University as a tribute to Esama’s lifelong support of education.
A former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, also donated the sum of N100m to the institution. According to him, N50m will be to endow a chair in the economics department, and the other N50m for the university’s development.
During his emotional speech, the celebrated icon, Igbinedion, said, “I was not born into greatness, but I built it with every step, every coin, every prayer. Legacy is not in riches, but in the values you pass on. If all you leave is wealth, you have failed.”
In his review of the book with 16 chapters, vice chancellor of Igbinedion University and chairman of the committee of vice chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, said the book which is a work of celebration that is endowed with narratives that holds life as morals for generations to come is worth reading and recommended for all.
“This book is not just history; it is literature. It paints hurricanes. It tracks rivers through rock. With over 33 companies and 17,000 employees, Esama’s legacy is measurable, and it’s monumental.”
With a foreword written by former President Ibrahim Babangida, the reviewer said the literary piece provides architecture of a masterpiece of life itself and is highly recommended in grammar with an immense historical importance that inspires and will continue to evoke academic recommendations in years to come.
Other notable guests included Dele Momodu, Emir Aminu Ado-Bayero of Kano, former Governor James Ibori, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, Acting Chairperson of Labour Party, Sen. Nenadi Usman, former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Senator, other former governors, lawmakers and ministers, traditional rulers and captains of industry.