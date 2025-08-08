Uncategorized
Police Release Sowore after Two Days Detention
Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has been released by the Nigerian police after being detained for two days.
Sowore, who confirmed his release on Friday evening, expressed gratitude to supporters, who stood by him during the ordeal.
In a statement on social media, he said: “Nigeria Police Force has capitulated to the demands of the revolutionary movt, I have been released from unjust, illegal & unwarranted detention. However, it is nothing to celebrate, but thank u for not giving up! #RevolutionNow.”
The activist, known for his unwavering criticism of government policies and advocacy for democratic reforms, has previously faced multiple arrests linked to his #RevolutionNow movement, which calls for sweeping political and economic changes in Nigeria.
Sowore, however, thanked human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, Deji Adeyanju, and all other stakeholders who stood up and called for his release.
Things Fall Apart Festival 2025: Chimamanda Adichie Calls for Igbo Unity, Honoured by ATPN
Global literary icon, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has been inducted as an Honorary Fellow of theAssociation of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), in recognition of her remarkable contributions to promoting Nigeria’s cultural identity through literature. Her works, which have earned worldwide acclaim, continue to project Nigerian—and particularly Igbo—culture on the global stage.
The honorary induction took place during the Things Fall Apart Festival (TFA) 2025, held in Enugu and organized by the Centre for Memories – Ncheta Ndigbo, with endorsement from the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the ATPN, and in partnership with iTour Africa. The festival is a celebration of the legacy of Chinua Achebe’s timeless novel, Things Fall Apart.
Adichie, who chaired the festival, delivered a stirring address that emphasized the urgent need for unity and cultural pride among the Igbo people. Also present at the event were several dignitaries including Sir Ike Chioke, Managing Director of Afrinvest; Sir Emeka Mba, former DG of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission and founder of Afia TV; and celebrated actor Chief Nkem Owoh (Osuofia).
Speaking on behalf of ATPN National President Omo-Oba Adetunji Femi Fadina, the association’s Deputy President II, Wilson Uche Ugwu, emphasized the vital role of cultural identity in tourism development. He urged Nigerians—especially the Igbo—to take pride in their heritage and support initiatives that preserve and promote indigenous culture. Ugwu also reaffirmed ATPN’s commitment to professionalism among tourism practitioners and the need to avoid distorting Nigeria’s rich history and traditions.
In her keynote speech, Chimamanda Adichie made a powerful call for internal reflection and unity within the Igbo community:
“Ndigbo k’anyi tetalu n’ura. Let us wake up. Ife emebigo n’ala Igbo. Things have fallen apart in Igbo land,” she said. “We often speak of political marginalisation, and indeed any honest assessment of post-war Nigerian history acknowledges that. But before we can truly challenge external forces, we must first ‘clean house.’ We are giving those who want to marginalise us even more reasons to justify their actions.”
She stressed that unity does not mean uniformity but a conscious choice to collaborate for a greater goal despite differences.
“If all governors and senators from the Igbo-speaking states come together and set aside party affiliations, it would bestow a significant bargaining power to influence policies beneficial to the region.”
Adichie also delved into the erosion of Igbo language and identity, lamenting the decline of Igbo literature and the increasing pride in raising children who do not speak their native tongue.
“Languages are beautiful, and the more languages a child can speak, the better. But what’s happening in Igbo land is not about the ability to learn languages—it is about the lack of value for what is ours. Even our naming culture is eroding. We now give names not for their meaning, but for how ‘Western’ they sound.”
She drew parallels with the Germanic tribes, who despite having multiple dialects, united to form a modern German state. In contrast, she warned that internal divisions within Igbo society, often rooted in political rather than cultural identities, are weakening the community.
“Igbo is Igbo. Nobody is more Igbo than another. The distinctions we make today—‘Anambra Igbo,’ ‘Delta Igbo’—are political, not cultural. Our strength lies in our unity.”
The Things Fall Apart Festival 2025 served not only as a celebration of Achebe’s literary genius but also as a rallying point for cultural rebirth and communal introspection. It was a fitting occasion to honour Chimamanda Adichie, a torchbearer of African storytelling and cultural preservation.
Tinubu’s ‘Boy-Boy’ Politicians
By Emeka Obasi
There is a thin line between Stomach Infrastructure and Treachery. President Bola Tinubu will be in tears following the looming defections from other parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC). His question should sound like – where are the men?
Those who think the new normal is to fraternise with Aso Villa as turncoats probably do not know Tinubu well enough. He is one of the few Fourth Republic politicians that refused to run away from responsibility and challenge.
Did we ever hear that President Shehu Shagari bought over Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe or Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in the Second Republic? One prominent politician said Shagari held Zik in awe. And the last of Nigeria’s Governors – General and first President of independent Nigeria, retained his honour.
In the Second Republic, there were many credible governors. Dee Sam Mbakwe would not be trampled upon by Shagari. No, not a man who took up the Abandoned Property fight on behalf of the Igbo. That was why the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) could not snatch Imo State and run away like they did with Anambra and Oyo States.
In Gongola State, Abubakar Barde had the honour to resign, just like Abubakar Rimi did in Kano. They stepped aside so that deputy governors Wilberforce Juta and Dawakin Tofa could continue with the struggle to keep integrity intact.
The country’s first political party, the Nigeria National Democratic Party (NNDP) formed in 1922, had men of honour. Herbert Macaulay, Adeniyi Jones, Karimu Kotun, Egerton Shyngle and Thomas Horatio Johnson were not so cheap to be bought by colonial pounds and shillings.
When the the National Council for Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) was formed on August 26, 1944, the names behind it held their heads high. Macaulay as President, Zik , Secretary General, Adelakun Howells, Financial Secretary and Luis Ojukwu, Treasurer, the Imperialists could not divide them with cash.
The Fourth Republic has given Nigerian some of the worst politicians in History. Bandits, Armed Robbers, Terrorists and Cultists swagger like kings around us. Many of them walked into power from the motor parks and have continued to act like touts and street urchins.
Those who think that Tinubu is the beginning and end of politics, should go home, sit back and think well. As governor of Lagos State, the president, Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo, was a retired Army Four – Star general. Lagos was starved of funds because the governor created new Local Government Areas.
Tinubu did not panic. He confronted Obasanjo and when all other Alliance for Democracy (AD) governors were swept away by Operation OBJ, Tinubu stood like a lone iroko tree, firm and unmovable. His colleagues, Segun Osoba, Lam Adesina, Bisi Akande, Niyi Adebayo and Adebayo Adefarati lost out.
That Tinubu is still standing today is because he never ran away from crisis. He fought back. And has remained committed to the same ideal. While some governors continue to run from pillar to post, Tinubu is the pillar. From AD he created Action Congress (AC), changed it to Action Congress of Nigeria ( ACN) before floating the mega coalition, All Progressives Congress (APC).
I call him the Governor – General of Nigerian politics even if I detest the earthquake that welcomed his presidency and the hunger and poverty that keep us below acceptable standards.
Tinubu was neither President nor Vice President but under Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, he was known as Leader. Who will dare that today? Not even his predecessor who has quietly retired to Daura and Kaduna, to lead from nowhere.
Tinubu made Buhari. As APC leader, his men were in power and got juicy positions. However, after eight years, Buhari was bent on keeping power in the North. Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, was anointed to take over. The Central Bank passed death sentence on Tinubu’s presidential ambitions.
How Buhari, the general who promised to defeat Boko Haram, failed to realise that Tinubu was a political Field Marshal is something Strategists are still battling to unravel. The man who ran the Central Bank is still suffering the sins imposed on him by a Two – Star general.
This is where Nyesom Wike comes in. He may be painted darker than Lucifer. Give it to the FCT minister, he has remained in one party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for 27 years. I think he is more intelligent than some PDP governors. While brandishing the umbrella, he is also sweeping with the broom.
Tinubu did it with Jonathan in 2011. He worked with the Zoologist. Luck smiled on Goodluck in all but one of Tinubu’s South – West States. Buhari cried, retired from politics and went back to Daura. The same man who helped make the general cry, fished him out in 2015, wiped his tears and made Buhari president.
There are no such treasurers in the Fourth Republic. And Tinubu knows the truth. The same politicians who are running away from their parties now, like Allen Avenue Roundabout whores, will also party with Tinubu’s enemies tomorrow. I love the fact that Tinubu has employed them as House Boys (Boy – Boy).
@Saturday Vanguard.
65 Gun Salute to Dele Momodu, A Pen General, Mentor and Reservoir of Knowledge
By Sunny Irakpo
“A child that washes his hands clean dine with the elders” (Isoko Proverb) .
Bob Dee as we fondly call you sir, You keep dinning with the elders till today because you have washed your hands clean.
You are very Proverbial, so I have come to pay my homage thus, knowing that what we eat surely tells on us.
My path crossed with you 3rd of May, 2010 at the University of Lagos, where a programme was organised by a fellow corper during my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days.
As a personality whom I admire so much on National television and long to see, on that fateful day, my joy was endless to see you walked in and after the event boldly walked-up to you to introduced myself and as a sharp Delta boy briefly share my vision to campaign against drug abuse in Nigeria, used a stone to kill two birds by extending an invitation as Guest Speaker for my progam that took place on the 21st May, 2010 at Methodist Boys High School, Lagos, Nigeria.
You replied me immediately, I love your Vision and I will be there.
I kept following up with prayerful text messages though without reply from you, my feeling was in doubt and slimmer resulted me to concluded that this, na one of these Nigerian elites characterized with promise and fail.
To my greatest surprise, 30mintes to my event, Bob Dee gave me a call and said I am close to your event Oga.
He likes to call everyone Oga. A sense of bosslessness to make everyone feel adequate around him.
My heart was merried and excited that a high profile Nigerian like him graced my occassion.
So Dele Momodu landed at the venue with shout of joy from corpers who filled the hall to the brim to welcome him with me. His reply to me after he saw the crowd was “Sunny you are a great man”. I smiled and said Thank you sir. I will support this Nation building cause with the little I have, and through the Ovation media group , I have enjoyed his support, giving media mileage to the SILEC Initiatives that have move from local to become a global brand to the glory of God and benefit to humanity.
You have given me your shoulder to stand to see further in life. Many have that same shoulder but they refused to allow such standing.
From entertainers you have helped in the entertainment industry to the common Nigerians whom you have touched their lives in one way or the other can also testify of your benevolence.
We have not started not to talk of getting there because the journey of success is a long one. For all that you have done to support me and vision, once again I use this opportunity to say thank you in a million times sir. Your birthday is so special because its reminds me of my struggle for the good Nigeria, and coincide with SILEC Initiatives anniversary of 15years campaign against drugs and substance abuse to rescue the Nigerian youth from drug addiction.
As you officially attain the status of an Elder Statesman today being 16th May, 2025, On behalf of my family, friends,partners, the Board of Trustees and Members of SILEC Initiatives, I join men and women of goodwill to celebrate a distinguished Nigerian of International repute, a Pan Africanist, Pen-Tyson, Political J.J, Philantropist, Media Guru, Patriot, Socialite, Nation Builder, Role Model and a Voice to the Voiceless in our society.
On this joyous occassion where we shall be receiving former Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR) and His Excellency Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo (GCFR) respectively to the Dele Momodu Leadership Lecture tagged: How to End Hunger & Poverty in Africa ,is a true testament of my earlier proverbial statement as a child who have washed his hands clean, to pull these Heads of State with good State of Heads, we are thus inspired and motivated, as we learn the more from the political fathers of our time at this critical moment of our national life.
You are a beacon of hope, living legend, and an inspiration to many young people like myself.
Heaven and earth knows that you have paid your due.
“Expect God’s Dew.”
It is my prayers that this landmark achievement launches you to another glorious realm to accomplish all that you have dreamt.
May evil nor sorrow finds no expression in your life and family.
Multiplicity of years in good health,God’s mercies and fervent Grace to enjoy your wealth, see your grand/great grandchildren.
Oh Lord be good to them that are good. Dele Momodu is a good man!
My mentor, I rejoice and celebrate you today and always.
You know that I am proud of you sir.
Happiest 65th Birthday to the latest Elder Statesman in Nigeria.
Amb. Sunny Irakpo is the Founder/President, SILEC Initiatives (IVLP USA)
