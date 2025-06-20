Featured
Glo Partners Palmpay to Launch ‘‘Recharge and Win Bonanza’’ Season 2
For the second year running, Nigeria’s leading fintech, PalmPay, is collaborating with digital Solution provider, Globacom, to unveil the second edition of the “Recharge and Win Bonanza” which gives Nigerians who purchase Glo airtime and data via the PalmPay app the chance to win amazing prizes.
The promotion, according to a joint statement from the companies will run from June 19th to August 8th, 2025.
The statement explained that, “A weekly live raffle draw will be held and streamed on PalmPay’s official social media channels throughout the campaign. Customers who make Glo transactions through the PalmPay app will stand a chance to win prizes such as the iPhone 15 Pro, Infinix Hot 40, and many other exciting items”.
It added that every transaction above N500 gives participants an extra shot at winning, adding that daily social media challenges will also offer participants a chance to win cash prizes. Additionally, PalmPay users can enjoy up to 6% cashback when they buy Glo airtime and data through the PalmPay app. As an added bonus, customers who have not subscribed to a Glo data plan in the last 90 days will receive a 100% bonus on their recharge during the campaign period.
To participate in the promo subscribers can log onto http://bit.ly/PalmPaySms
Wayne Ruppel Head of Billers, PalmPay Limited stated that: “This collaboration is a major step in our mission to deliver MORE – more support, more rewards, and more innovation to our customers. Partnering with Glo, a leader in the telecommunications sector, is a testament to our shared commitment to improving everyday experiences for all Nigerians. We are excited to reward our users and encourage everyone to take full advantage of this exciting opportunity.
“PalmPay has transformed the digital payment landscape with its easy-to-use and reliable payment app. Offering free transfers, access to over 30 different services on its app, and a network of mobile money agents and merchants, it has rapidly grown to be a preferred payment platform for over 35 million users across Nigeria. We are therefore delighted to offer our customers the opportunity to win amazing prizes”.
On its part, Globacom expressed optimism that the bonanza will be another opportunity to create additional value for its subscribers through unique customer-appreciation schemes.
“Our partnership with PalmPay on the ‘Glo with ‘PalmPay bonanza” perfectly underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value and experiences. Over the years, we have always sought innovative ways to enrich the lives of our customers. We, therefore, enjoin our subscribers to utilize the opportunity provided by the bonanza and enjoy the many benefits it offers”.
Both PalmPay and Glo are dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, rewarding loyalty, and reinforcing their shared goal of making digital transactions more accessible, rewarding, and secure for millions of Nigerians throughout the campaign
Featured
Namadi Sambo Denies Report of Defection, Reiterates Loyalty to PDP
Former Vice President Namadi Sambo has dismissed reports that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
It was widely reported on Wednesday that Sambo has defected to the APC. The reports cited a photograph of the ex-VP with Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani.
However, Sambo refuted the reports on Thursday in a statement by his media adviser, Umar Sani.
Sani, in the statement, said the picture was not recent.
He further stated that the former Vice President remains a loyal and dedicated member of the PDP, with no intention whatsoever of leaving the party.
“My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story alleging that His Excellency, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, GCON, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This claim is entirely false and without any basis.
“Following numerous calls and inquiries, I have taken the liberty on the authority of His Excellency’s family to issue this formal rebuttal. I categorically state that the story is a fabrication, laced with mischief and aimed at misleading the public.
“The photograph supporting this falsehood, showing His Excellency with the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, is not recent. It was taken years ago during a condolence visit by the Governor to His Excellency’s residence in Abuja, following the demise of his brother, the late Sani Sambo. The image is now being deliberately misrepresented to fit a contrived narrative.
“Furthermore, His Excellency is scheduled to attend the commissioning of a 300-bed hospital in Kaduna on Thursday, 19th June 2025. This project, which he initiated during his time in office, stands as a testament to his enduring commitment to public service and the development of Kaduna State.
“His invitation to witness the completion of this legacy project, and possibly offer a few remarks, must not be misconstrued as a political endorsement or as confirmation of any partisan shift.
“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo remains a loyal and committed member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
“He has no intention of joining any other political party. The defection story is purely the figment of the imagination of its authors calculated to sow confusion and achieve cheap political mileage,” the statement read.
Featured
Tribute to a Mentor, National Icon, Professor Jibril Aminu
By Kema Chikwe
I join other associates of Professor Jibril Aminu not only to mourn his passing but to celebrate the life of an extraordinary Nigerian—a man whose intellect, integrity, and influence shaped generations and transformed institutions. His recent passing in Abuja marks the end of a monumental chapter in our nation’s history.
Professor Aminu was more than a scholar; he was a national compass. As Minister of Education, he envisioned an equitable and progressive system that empowered minds and bridged social divides. Later, as Minister of Petroleum, he steered one of Nigeria’s most critical sectors with exceptional competence, transparency, and patriotic foresight. The reforms he implemented laid foundations that are still felt today.
Yet perhaps his greatest legacy lies in the quiet, determined way he mentored others. To thousands, he was a teacher. To many more, he was a father figure, a counselor, a voice of reason in turbulent times. He believed in excellence, discipline, and service above self—and he lived those values until the very end.
Professor Jibril Aminu was one of the closest friends of my late brother-in-law, Ajie Ukpabi Asika, and his wife, my eldest sister, Chief (Mrs.) Chinyere Asika. By extension, he became a cherished friend to our entire family. When he, as Minister of Education, sought to publish his visionary speeches on education in Nigeria, my sister introduced me to him.
At the time, Dilibe Onyeama and I were on the planning committee for the first Enugu International Book Fair and served on the executive committees of both the Publishers Association and the Association of Nigerian Authors. Dilibe, being a well-known author, was introduced to my sister and to Professor Aminu to collaborate on the project. Although Dilibe later withdrew from the project, I continued working on it. After editing the manuscript, I submitted it to Heinemann for publication. David Ogbodo, Professor Aminu’s dedicated and resourceful Special Assistant, provided all the necessary logistics. Despite my several trips to Heinemann in Ibadan and my best efforts, the book was unfortunately never published due to circumstances beyond my control. Nonetheless, Professor Aminu recognized my intellectual potential and encouraged me to pursue my doctorate at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
He later appointed me to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Students Loans Board, where I served as Chairman of the Establishment Committee and later as Vice Chairman of the Tenders Board. This marked my first exposure to federal-level public service and became a springboard for many of my future achievements.
As President of Klub Feminique—a circle of close, accomplished friends—I organized a fundraiser to establish a computer center. Professor Aminu’s financial support was remarkable. He not only contributed generously but also sent a high-profile representative to serve as Guest of Honour.
When he became Minister of Petroleum, he connected me with Chief Alex Nwokedi, then Public Relations Director at NNPC and also a close family friend. Through this connection, I was given the opportunity to produce and reproduce the journal Investment Opportunities in Nigeria’s Petroleum Sector. This engagement significantly boosted my career as a publisher.
When my husband faced challenges with his Owerri Modern Market project—challenges arising from efforts by detractors within the State Military Government to cancel his contract—Professor Aminu stood by us and supported the restoration of that contract. He was always there to help.
For me, the support, motivation, inspiration, and encouragement I received from Professor Aminu prepared me for much of what I have achieved in life. He was a mentor to whom I remain deeply indebted.
Nigeria has lost a giant. But his ideals live on—in the lives of those he mentored, in the institutions he strengthened, and in the future he so selflessly helped to build.
Farewell, Professor Aminu. Your light was bright. Your legacy is eternal.
Mrs Kema Chimwe is a former Minister of Aviation
Featured
Harakati Za Fosters Sub-Regional Integration, Development in Africa at Second Annual Conference
By Ruth Akpan
Harakati Za Muungano, a not for profit organization dedicated to African unity, integration and policy reforms for the development of Africa, has hosted its second annual conference. The event held at the prestigious Accra International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana.
The six-day conference, which ran from May 7th to May 13th, 2025, brought together distinguished delegates from 14 African countries including Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo, Cameroon, Gabon and the Republic of Congo.
With the theme “Structural Transformation Through Deep Policy Reforms To Produce Sub-Regional Integration And Expedited Development In Africa”, the conference provided a platform for policymakers, thought leaders and experts to share insights and experiences in driving Africa’s development through policy reforms and sub-regional integration.
As Special Guest of Honour, Chief (Dr.) Dele Momodu, Chairman Ovation International, shared valuable insights from his extensive travels across Africa, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and collective actions in achieving Africa’s development goals.
A panel of distinguished speakers including the President of the International Secretariat of HARAKATI ZA MUUNGANO, Mr. Kwame Danquah, Lecturer at Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar, Senegal, Dr. Chérif Saloum Diatta, Former Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources in Sierra Leone, Mr. Charles Rogers, Lecturers at Université Général Lasana Conté de Sonfonia Guinea, Mr. Harouna Ly and Dr. Mamoudou Sounossy Diallo delivered thought-provoking presentations on the conference theme.
This second edition of the HARAKATI ZA MUUNGANO conference served as a catalyst for meaningful discussions, networking opportunities, and the exchange of ideas among participants fostering continuous development and integration among African countries.
Harakati Za Muungano is aimed at promoting sociopolitical policy reforms, drive progressive changes and facilitate structural transformation in key sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, energy and water resources, promoting good political and economic policy reforms and to facilitate the establishment of a consolidated union in Sub-Saharan Africa.
