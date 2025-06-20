Glo Partners Palmpay to Launch ‘‘Recharge and Win Bonanza’’ Season 2

For the second year running, Nigeria’s leading fintech, PalmPay, is collaborating with digital Solution provider, Globacom, to unveil the second edition of the “Recharge and Win Bonanza” which gives Nigerians who purchase Glo airtime and data via the PalmPay app the chance to win amazing prizes.

The promotion, according to a joint statement from the companies will run from June 19th to August 8th, 2025.

The statement explained that, “A weekly live raffle draw will be held and streamed on PalmPay’s official social media channels throughout the campaign. Customers who make Glo transactions through the PalmPay app will stand a chance to win prizes such as the iPhone 15 Pro, Infinix Hot 40, and many other exciting items”.

It added that every transaction above N500 gives participants an extra shot at winning, adding that daily social media challenges will also offer participants a chance to win cash prizes. Additionally, PalmPay users can enjoy up to 6% cashback when they buy Glo airtime and data through the PalmPay app. As an added bonus, customers who have not subscribed to a Glo data plan in the last 90 days will receive a 100% bonus on their recharge during the campaign period.

To participate in the promo subscribers can log onto http://bit.ly/PalmPaySms

Wayne Ruppel Head of Billers, PalmPay Limited stated that: “This collaboration is a major step in our mission to deliver MORE – more support, more rewards, and more innovation to our customers. Partnering with Glo, a leader in the telecommunications sector, is a testament to our shared commitment to improving everyday experiences for all Nigerians. We are excited to reward our users and encourage everyone to take full advantage of this exciting opportunity.

“PalmPay has transformed the digital payment landscape with its easy-to-use and reliable payment app. Offering free transfers, access to over 30 different services on its app, and a network of mobile money agents and merchants, it has rapidly grown to be a preferred payment platform for over 35 million users across Nigeria. We are therefore delighted to offer our customers the opportunity to win amazing prizes”.

On its part, Globacom expressed optimism that the bonanza will be another opportunity to create additional value for its subscribers through unique customer-appreciation schemes.

“Our partnership with PalmPay on the ‘Glo with ‘PalmPay bonanza” perfectly underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value and experiences. Over the years, we have always sought innovative ways to enrich the lives of our customers. We, therefore, enjoin our subscribers to utilize the opportunity provided by the bonanza and enjoy the many benefits it offers”.

Both PalmPay and Glo are dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, rewarding loyalty, and reinforcing their shared goal of making digital transactions more accessible, rewarding, and secure for millions of Nigerians throughout the campaign