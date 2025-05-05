I Never Negotiated Defecting to APC, Says Gov Adeleke

By Eric Elezuo

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has denied allegations by the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he was negotiating to defect to the party, saying that such insinuation is a product of hallucination on the part of the ruling party at the national level.

The governor made the remarks via statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, insisting that at no time did the governor negotiated or contemplated defecting to the APC from his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement reads in full:

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) must be hallucinating with its claim of a failed defection bid. At no time, past or present, has Governor Ademola Adeleke negotiated or considered defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Adeleke, who defeated an incumbent in 2022, has continued to deliver the dividends of democracy, earning recognition from local, national, and international organizations, including federal agencies. With such a record, he has no need to defect to secure victory in 2026.

In over two years of governance, the Governor has not attended any meeting where defection was discussed or considered. Such an idea has never been and will never be on the table.

A performing Governor who has achieved in under three years what the APC could not deliver in twelve, and who enjoys overwhelming support from the people, has no need for a party widely criticized and rejected in Osun due to its past failures and current disarray.

With over 80 percent job approval, and with visible impact across all sectors and regions of the state, Governor Adeleke was recently endorsed for a second term by Osun workers on Workers’ Day. He has no reason to join a party plagued by internal strife and leadership crises.

We view the APC’s recent claim as a diversionary tactic aimed at masking its internal troubles. The party is reeling from self-inflicted damage, with its own members now exposing internal secrets that reflect a legacy of poor governance, divisive politics, and anti-people policies.

We also believe the APC is deeply rattled by the overwhelming support Governor Adeleke has received from workers and citizens across the state.

Let it be put on record: Governor Adeleke’s focus remains on protecting Osun State from desperate politicians determined to destabilize the state in their bid for power.

The Governor has acted as a patriot by engaging all critical stakeholders at a time when agents of chaos sought to plunge the state into crisis. His commitment to peace and the rule of law was evident in his response, which was resolute, lawful, and people-centered.

Governor Adeleke has no regrets in defeating those bent on creating anarchy. His administration will continue to prioritize stability, development, and good governance.

We urge the Osun APC to focus on its internal implosion and face its reality. Governor Adeleke remains committed to the PDP, the platform that is lifting Osun to new heights of progress.