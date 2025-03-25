Featured
Samsung’s CEO, Han Jong-Hee, Dies at 63
The co-CEO of Samsung Electronics, Han Jong-Hee, has died of heart attack on Tuesday. He was aged 63.
A spokesperson for the South Korean tech giant confirmed this.
Han, who oversaw Samsung’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses became the Chief Executive Officer of South Korea’s biggest company in 2022.
He had joined the tech giant in 1988 after earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Inha University. Before he started to run Samsung’s electronics and devices division, he was in charge of the display operations.
In a tribute to the deceased, Samsung said Han dedicated more than 37 years of his life to leading Samsung’s TV business to become a global leader.
The company said, Han as the head of its electronics and appliances businesses, contributed to its growth amid challenging business environment.
Ex-Gov Ajimobi’s Daughter, Bisola, Dies in UK
Bisola Kola-Daisi, the first child of former Governor of Oyo State, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi is dead.
The late Bisola reportedly died at the age of 42 in London, United Kingdom.
The Special Adviser to the former governor, Mr Bolaji Tunji, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ibadan on Thursday.
Until her death, she was the Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.
FirstBank Rejects Court Ruling, Files Appeal, Seeks Stay of Execution
By Eric Elezuo
FirstBank of Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading deposit banks, has rejected the ruling by the Federal High Court in the case between it and GHL in a matter of maritime concerns, and filed an appeal while seeking court injunction and a stay of execution of the judgment.
In the judgment, the court decided that the matter is not a maritime claim but rather, a simple case of debt recovery, a situation FirstBank found quite surprising and unacceptable.
FirstBank acknowledges its respect for the court, but insisted that that the decision is a miscarriage of justice.
The bank pledges its continuous commitment to “protecting and securing the interest of its members, and relentlessly pursue justice against mischievous debtors”.
The FirstBank statement is presented in details as follows:
“In a surprising twist of events, its decision delivered today, the Federal High Court in a surprising shift from the true nature of FirstBank’s claim held that the matter is not a maritime claim but rather, a simple case of debt recovery. This is quite surprising considering the fact that the order sought is to prevent further fraudulent sale of crude on the FPSO.
“Shockingly, the court also held that the Arrest Order against the cargo, because it was exparte in nature, expired by effluxion of time within 14 days of its issuance.
“Aggrieved by the decision, FirstBank lodged an appeal against the decision of the FHC. Also, FirstBank filed an application for an injunction of the court against GHL, pending the determination of the appeal. The Cargoes of Crude Oil on the FPSO TAMARA TOKONI remain arrested.
“While FirstBank has great respect for the courts, it strongly disagrees with the ruling, which, in our view, constitutes a miscarriage of justice.
“FirstBank remains committed to protecting and securing the interest of its members and will relentlessly pursue justice against mischievous debtors seeking to use the machinery of the law to perpetuate mischief and evade their responsibility to offset outstanding obligations.”
Nwaebonyi’s Actions, a Slap on His Constituents – Former Presidential Aspirant, Tari Oba
A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections, Mrs Tari Oliver Oba, has carpeted the lawmarker, representing Ebonyi North Central District in the upper chamber, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, for his insulting remarks at a former Minister of Education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili during a senate hearing, saying it’s a slap in the face to those he represents.
Mrs Oba, who is an alumna of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG), founded by Mrs Ezekwesili, frowned at the senator’s outburst and use of foul languages to describe the former Minister, who was known as madam due process during her time, noting that the senator’s verbal attacks “undermines the values of respect, dignity, and open dialogue that we hold dear as a nation.”
Before is Mrs Oba’s detailed statement
I am appalled by Senator Nwebonyi’s unacceptable behavior towards Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education and the founder of The School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG), at the just concluded Senate committee hearing on the allegation of sexual harassment raised by Sen Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan. Senator Nwaebonyi’s actions, caught on camera, were a blatant display of bullying, intimidation, and silencing of Dr. Ezekwesili.
This behavior is not only a personal attack on Dr. Ezekwesili but also undermines the values of respect, dignity, and open dialogue that we hold dear as a nation. As citizens, we expect our public officials to maintain decorum and respect, especially when interacting with others.
Senator Nwaebonyi’s actions indicate a prioritization of scoring cheap political points over serving the people. Dr. Ezekwesili, like any other citizen, deserves dignity and respect. I urge Senator Nwebonyi to take a step back, reflect on his behavior, and apologize for his actions.
We need leaders who engage in constructive dialogue, not those who resort to insults and personal attacks when they’re unable to match intelligence and constructive debates. Let’s demand more from our public officials. They should be held accountable for their actions and inactions, and maintain a level of civility and respect, even in the face of disagreement.
Senator Nwebonyi’s actions are a slap in the face to those he represents, and it’s crucial he takes responsibility. I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to speak out against this trend of abusing women. No country can progress while disrespecting its women.
