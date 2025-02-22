News
Osun LG Polls: We’ll Use Amotekun, Davido Tells Police
Multiple award-winning Nigerian artist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to the advice of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) urging the Osun State Government to suspend the planned Local Government elections.
Davido, who is the nephew of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, reacted to the development in a tweet on X on Friday.
NPF had earlier on Friday advised the state government to halt the elections, citing credible intelligence of potential violence and security threats.
The Force’s Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement issued on behalf of the NPF, warned that various groups, including political actors and other interests, were mobilising to instigate unrest, posing a serious risk to public safety.
The police stressed that allowing the elections to proceed could escalate tensions and lead to widespread violence.
The Force reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and safeguarding lives and property, urging political stakeholders to exercise restraint and prioritise public safety during this period.
“In light of the combination of heightened security threats and the existing legal complexities, the Nigeria Police Force advises the Osun State Government to reconsider and suspend the planned elections immediately.
“The NPF reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that Nigeria’s democratic processes are upheld in accordance with the law.
“We urge all stakeholders, including political parties, to act with restraint and prioritise the well-being of citizens during this period,” the statement partly read.
Reacting to the development, Davido said that the state would seek alternative security from the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun, if the Nigeria Police failed to provide the necessary security.
Local Government Elections Must Hold, Gov Adeleke Assures Osun Residents
By Eric Elezuo
Amid crisis rocking the local government administration in Osun State, the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has insisted that the local government elections scheduled for Saturday will proceed as planned. This is inspite of an appeal from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to suspend the polls, and allow the alleged reinstated chairmen, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to complete their tenure.
Adeleke’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in a statement made available to The Boss, on Friday advused all parties to abide by democratic norms while reiterating that democracy is guided by the rule of law, and that no individual has the authority to override the courts.
“My advice to all parties, including local and national stakeholders, is to abide by democratic norms,” he said.
He further informed that the PDP as a party are willing to play by the rule of law, insisting that the elections will hold.
“As for me and my people, we stand by the rule of law, not illegal self-help. Election is going to hold, and the outcome will be a fast-tracked development at the local level. I urge our people to remain peaceful. Osun is a truly peaceful state,” the statement read.
But the AGF, in a statement on earlier on Thursday, had urged Adeleke to instruct the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission to halt the election, warning that it would be invalid and a violation of the Constitution.
Fagbemi referenced the recent Court of Appeal ruling in Akure, which overturned an earlier Federal High Court judgment that nullified the previous local government elections conducted under former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. The ruling effectively reinstated the sacked council chairmen, whose tenure, according to the AGF, remains valid until October 2025.
Fagbemi noted that any such election that may be held will not only be invalid since the term of office of the elected officials just restored by the judgment of the Court of Appeal will still be running until October 2025, but it will also amount to an egregious breach of the Constitution, which Governor Adeleke has sworn to uphold.
He further cautioned against any actions that could lead to violence, urging Adeleke to uphold the rule of law and maintain peace in the state.
Meanwhile, a High Court in Ilesa, also on Friday, gave the state’s electoral body Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), the go-ahead to conduct the polls, urging the security agencies to ensure adequate security.
The court directed OSSIEC to conduct elections to fill the vacant positions of local government chairmen and councillors in all the 30 local government areas as well as local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state.
The order issued by Justice A. Aderibigbe on Friday, February 21, 2025, followed a suit filed before the court by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against OSIEC and its Chairman, Hashim Abioye.
But while the APC claimed that the verdict of the court reinstated its officials that were sacked, Governor Ademola Adeleke, and the ruling PDP denied the claim.
Some APC political functionaries however, have since resumed at the secretariats of about 14 local government areas.
Osun State Government has, however, insisted on proceeding with the scheduled local government elections slated for Saturday against the position of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who warned against holding the elections until after the expiration of the tenure of supposedly reinstated local government chairmen later this year.
Recall that violence erupted in the state on Monday following the interpretations of the ruling of the Court of Appeal of February 10 on the tenure of local government chairmen elected on the platform of APC.
Incessant Crashes, Loss of 3500 Lives: FG to Ban 60,000-litre Petrol Tankers
Nigeria may face tanker shortage as the Federal government, on Wednesday, hinted of plans to ban 60,000- and 45,000-litre capacity trucks.
While most tankers hauling petroleum products across the country are around 45,000 litres, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said such capacity would be outlawed.
Coming amidst rising tanker accidents that have been causing deaths and the destruction of properties, NMDPRA issued an immediate ban on petroleum products tankers with a 60,000-litre capacity.In the absence of pipelines, Nigeria relies on tankers to haul petroleum products across the country, a development that has remained a menace to road infrastructure and the lives of citizens.NMDPRA’s Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Ogbugo Ukoha, told journalists in Abuja that the action on the 60,000-litre capacity would take effect from March 1, 2025, while the 45,000-litre capacity would be allowed to load products until the fourth quarter of 2025.
Reports said between 2010 and 2025, over 2,500 truck accidents claimed more than 3,500 lives in Nigeria, with the deadliest incident occurring in Jigawa in 2024, where an overturned fuel tanker exploded, killing dozens and leaving a scarred mass grave.
While stakeholders had agreed in 2020 to cap truck loads at 45,000 litres, NMDPRA said tankers exceeding 60,000 litres have continued to ply the roads, worsening the accident crisis.
The authority said there would be a phased approach, beginning with the 60,000-litre ban and gradually scaling down to 45,000 litres by the fourth quarter of 2025.
“We cannot fold our hands and wait for pipelines or railways to become viable alternatives,” the official stressed.
“Every life lost is one too many. This is the work we must do, and we will not back down,” Ukoha said.
Saraki, Alaibe Visit Greg Uanseru to Offer Condolences
Former Senate President and Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and former Managing Director/ CEO, Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC), Mr. ‘ ‘Timi Alaibe today, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, paid condolence visits to Oil magnate, Greg Uanseru over the passing of his wife, Ema.
Dr. Saraki, who was accompanied by Mr. Osaro Onaiwu and some aides, on his part, said he was saddened by the news of the death of Mrs. Aniema Uanseru and noted that because of the inevitability of death as decreed by God, Mr. Uanseru would have to accept it in good faith as he bears the loss.
Dr. Saraki urged him to find the strength and courage required to carry on because the children and other members of the family were looking up to him for strength and encouragement.
According to Dr Saraki ” We are here to express our heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the passing of your wife.
” Words cannot express how you are feeling now because losing a loved one can be so painful, but please be strong.May God grant you the fortitude to bear this loss, do count on my support and prayers”
In his own remarks, Mr. Alaibe said the late Mrs. Ema Uanseru was very dear to his heart.
He said her passing is a personal loss but he wants his friend, Greg and the children not to mourn like unbelievers because he knows that Ema was resting in heaven.
Mr. Uanseru, who is President/CEO of GCA Energy Limited thanked Senator Saraki, Alaibe and their entourage for the visit and noted that his mourning will last for long because no one can replace his wife, Ema, who was his confidante, home maker and wonderful mother
The visit was rounded off with prayers after which Senator Saraki signed the condolence register.
It would be recalled that Mrs, Uanseru passed on in London, in January 17, 2025 and since her demise, there have been an outpouring of love as well as condolence visits by prominent Nigerians such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Senator Sanusi Daggash, Mr ‘Tunde Fowler, Chief James Ibori, Mr. Valentine Ugbeide, MD/CEO, Gremore Ltd and Mr Gabriel Ogbechie, CEO, Rainoil Limited.
