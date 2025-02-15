Naira Gains over Dollar for Three Straight Days in Parallel FX Market

The Naira recorded three consecutive days of appreciation against the dollar in the parallel foreign exchange market, ending the week on a high note on Friday.

According to Abubakar Alhasan, a Bureau de Change operator in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, the Naira strengthened to N1,565 per dollar on Friday, up from N1,570 on Thursday.

On a day-to-day basis, the Naira gained N5 against the dollar compared to the N1,570 traded on Thursday.

In the last three days, the Naira has gained N15 against the dollar in the black market.

In contrast, in the official market, the Naira continued to depreciate as of Thursday, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The apex bank’s exchange rate data showed that the Naira fell to N1,507.88 per dollar on Thursday from N1,504.30 on Wednesday.

Overall, exchange rate movements across FX markets showed that the Naira ended the week with mixed sentiments of losses and gains against other foreign currencies.

