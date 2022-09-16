FaceBook Founder and American tech entrepreneur, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg have welcomed their third child.
Entertainment
Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ Returns to Number 1 on Billboard US Afrobeat Songs Chart
Burna Boy’s “Last Last” has returned to number one spot on thee Billboard US Afrobeats songs chart
The Grammy award winning singer’s single had earlier spent 8 weeks on the chart before it was kicked off by Rema’s “Calm down Remix” featuring Selina Gomez last week.
This is its ninth week, extending its record as the longest running number one in chart history.
Continue Reading
Entertainment
Yul Edochie Loses First Son, Kambilichukwu
Famous Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reportedly lost his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.
According to Vanguard, Yul’s first son died after he was rushed to the hospital when he fell unconscious.
According to the report, a sister to Yul’s wife, May who was at the scene, revealed that the boy read throughout the night preparing for his exam before the incident occurred.
DailyPost
Entertainment
Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes Baby Number Three with Wife, Priscilla Chan
The Meta CEO welcomed a baby girl, Aurelia, on Thursday, March 23, and took to Instagram to share photos of the new arrival.
One of the photos showed the billionaire starring lovingly at his ‘little blessing while another showed his wife lying on the hospital bed with Aurelia on her chest.
He captioned the post: “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing.”
Zuckerberg and his wife already have two children together: Maxima, 7, born in December 2015, and August, 5, born in August 2017.
Entertainment
Why I Wore View-Obstructing Dress to 2023 Oscars – Tems
Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has given her reasons for wearing a view-obstructing dress to the 2023 Oscars.
The prestigious award event was held at the Dolby Centre, Los Angeles, on Sunday and was attended by Hollywood’s finest who stunned in different fashion pieces.
Tems was dressed in a custom white sculptural gown by Ukrainian brand, Lever Couture’s AW22, Leleka Couture collection. The gown which features a large headpiece drew backlash for obstructing the view of fellow audience members at the event.
Speaking with Harper’s Bazzar, Tems in a pre-Oscars interview gave behind-the-scenes details on the controversial gown.
According to the Grammys award winner, she decided to “go all out” and “make the most” of her first Oscars attendance.
“Two years ago, I would’ve said no to this dress,” she said. “But it’s my first Oscars — I am going to go all out. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says ‘Yes, yes, I am here!’”
Speaking on her recent groundbreaking achievements on the international music scene, the ‘Crazy Tings’ singer said this was just the beginning for her. Tems mentioned that her collaboration with musical giants like Beyonce and Rihanna were indications she was on the “right path”.
“If the biggest women in the world love my work to such an extent that they are working with me, then that must say something. My work is actually reaching places, it’s making some type of impact.
“And that is insane! I really am just trying to keep my feet on the ground and continue running and doing things that are a hundred per cent authentic to me. Evolving, learning, growing. It’s just the beginning for me,” she said.
With her collaboration with singer Rihanna; music producer, Ludwig Göransson; and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler, for the movie’s soundtrack, ‘Lift Me Up’, Tems was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars
The category was however won by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for ‘Naatu Naatu’.
Business2 hours ago
New MiFi, Router, Free 180GB Offer for Glo Subscribers
Featured5 hours ago
Whitney Adeniran: Lagos DPP Arraigns Chrisland School, Four Staff
Entertainment7 hours ago
Yul Edochie Loses First Son, Kambilichukwu
Featured9 hours ago
A’Ibom 2023: Umo Eno, Deputy To Receive Certificates of Return Today
News19 hours ago
LASCOPA Shuts Down Ikeja Supermarket for Selling Expired Products
Featured1 day ago
Buhari Swears in Former IGP Arase as PSC Chairman
Opinion1 day ago
Tinubu @ 71: All Eyes on the President-Elect
News5 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Sports6 years ago
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Sports6 years ago
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Sports6 years ago
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Sports6 years ago
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
Fashion6 years ago
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News5 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)