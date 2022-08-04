News
Suspected Killer of Akwa Ibom Jobseeker Sentenced to Death by Hanging
There was confusion in Akwa Ibom State High Court as Uduak Akpan, the first accused in the murder of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniobong Umoren, was sentenced to death by hanging.
Akpan attempted to escape shortly after the sentence was announced by the trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang, on Thursday.
Our correspondent reports that it took the intervention of the police to foil the attempted escape.
The convict was sentenced to death by hanging and life imprisonment in the two charge of murder and rape preferred against him.
However, the court discharged and acquitted his father, Frank Akpan and sister, Anwan Bassey (2nd and 3rd accused) who were standing trial for accessory after the fact to murder.
Election Will Not Hold in 240 Polling Units, Says INEC
Less than 12 days to the general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said that election will not hold in 240 polling units.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this at a meeting with leaders of political parties on Monday.
Yakubu stated nobody chose to vote in these polling units.
Kano LP Gov Candidate Dumps Party, Defects to APC
The Kano State governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Bashir Bashir, on Sunday evening dumped his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Bashir, alongside LP chieftains in Kano, on January 21 shunned the party’s presidential rally held in Kano.
The other LP members who shunned the rally were Mohammed Zarewa; the state coordinator for Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili; and a member of the presidential campaign council, Idris Dambazau.
A source close to Bashir confirmed his defection and other LP leaders in Kano to the APC on Sunday to our correspondent.
The source further linked his decision to the party’s exclusion of major northern stakeholders in its decision-making process, and lack of clear-cut direction on the interest of northern Nigeria.
Lagos Govt Bans Trucks on Dorman, Ojuelegba Bridges, Directs LASTMA to Arrest Offenders
The Lagos State Government has banned articulated truck drivers from using Dorman Long and Ojuelegba bridges.
This is as the government also directed its Traffic Management Agency to arrest truck drivers that passed through the routes.
The directive was contained in a letter by the Special Adviser on Transportation to the Governor, Sola Giwa, and addressed to LASTMA General Manager.
The letter which was dated February 6, 2023, and titled, ‘Ban on use of Dorman Long and Ojuelegba bridges by articulated truck drivers’ was shared by LASTMA on the agency’s Twitter handle.
The letter read, “Sequel to the frequent road accidents along Dorman Long and Ojuelegba Bridges as a result of the activities of articulated vehicles resulting to loss of lives and property in the State and in a bid to prevent further casualties, it is imperative for the State Government to restrict the articulated vehicles from the Dorma Long and Ojuelegba Bridges their movement to the State Logistics routes (Oshodi-Apapa Expressway) and under the bridge to link Ikorodu Road then connect Agege Motor Road.
“Sadly, on Sunday, 29th, January 2023 another tragedy which involved road accident occurred on the Ojuelegba bridge involving a container-laden truck which fell of the bridge and crushed a commercial bus on the ground which claimed Nine (9) lives and several others injured. Specifically, the State Government has observed that the rising curve of the bridge is not designed to allow passage of long, spacious and heavy vehicles.
“In view of the foregoing, you are directed to apprehend articulated trucks that pass through Dorman Long and Ojuelegba bridges in accordance with pronouncement of the State Government, in a bid to reduce the spate of avoidable accidents occasioned by heavy duty and articulated trucks accessing the bridges in order to ensure safety, and security of lives and property across the state.”
