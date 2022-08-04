John Legend, Wife Expecting Another Baby

American recording artiste, John Legend is expecting another baby with his model wife, Chrissy Teigen.

This report is coming after Teigen suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, Teigen mentioned that she is fascinated at the confirmation of her latest pregnancy. Sharing several photos of her baby bump on the social media platform, Instagram, she wrote;

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce ‘but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also revealed that she still feels hesitation given the loss of her and Legend’s third child, Jack, in October 2020. She added that she is pushing through those emotions.

Teigen said;

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.

“Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”