Headies Disqualifies Portable over Criminal Investigation

The organisers of Nigeria’s prestigious music award show, The Headies, have disqualified popular singer, Portable, as a nominee.

The organisers noted that the singer had garnered negative attention from the Nigeria Police and the general public.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the organisers also cited the criminal investigations carried out by the police over the singer’s recent misdemeanours.

Part of the statement read, “We regret to announce that following numerous indicting statements made by Mr. Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as ‘Portable’, and the incessant negative attention that Mr Okikiola has garnered from the Nigeria Police and the general public in recent times, the organisers of the Headies have resolved to disqualify Mr Okikiola as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards.

“Being subject of an investigation relating to criminal activities, Mr Habeeb Okikiola is hereby disqualified from both categories of awards at the forthcoming 15th Annual Headies Awards scheduled to hold later this year.”

Portable was nominated in the Best Street Artiste and Rookie of the Year categories.

Following his nomination, the singer had threatened other nominees of the award, which the organisers also reacted to.

Smooth Promotions Limited, the parent company of the Headies, had written a petition to the Nigerian Police Force, formally notifying them of the singer’s threat to other nominees of the award.

They also asked the singer to tender an apology for his statement, which the singer later did.

However, in recent times, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has called for the singer’s investigation after the latter insinuated that he founded cult groups.