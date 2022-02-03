News
Unavailability of Order Paper Forces Reps to Adjourn Plenary
The House of Representatives has been forced to adjourn plenary over the non-availability of order paper for the day’s plenary.
The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, after taking his seat for the business of the day at about 11:15 am, discovered that the order paper, which usually contains the agenda for a sitting, had not been made available.
Gbajabiamila, who was visibly angered by the development, asked that whoever was in charge of order paper in the Committee on Rules and Business, be removed.
The Speaker consequently adjourned sitting till Tuesday, summoning all those concerned to a meeting at his office.
News
PDP Wins Datti-Ahmed’s Polling Unit
Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has lost his polling unit to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In polling unit 021 situated at Tudun Wada ward, in Zaria LGA of Kaduna state, the total number of accredited voters was 272.
PDP secured 102 votes to win the polling unit, followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 98 votes.
The LP came third with 54 votes, while the NNPP secured 11 votes.
News
Northern Youth Groups Declare Support for Atiku
Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations has declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the poll.
They said Atiku, who’s also a former Vice President, was their preferred candidate because he had over the years garnered enough experience to govern Nigeria.
JACOM, comprising over 70 youth organizations in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, said their choice of Atiku was based on the fact that of all the 18 presidential candidates, he has all it takes to rebuild the country.
Addressing a press conference at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Wednesday, JACOM’s Convener, Murtala Abubakar, flanked by Raphael Makama, Director of Communication and Public Affairs as well as other executives, said none of the contestants had built political bridges across Nigeria like Atiku.
According to Abubakar, the youths of the region arrive at the decision after feeling the pulse of the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum as well as other Northern groups on the candidature of the former Vice President.
The JACOM boss, therefore appealed to all Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for Atiku, noting that the decision “we are going to make, will make or mar Nigeria if not well guided by our choice.”
He said, “In the next few days, Nigerians would be going to the polls to cast their ballots in an epoch making decision. This 2023 election would be a watershed for all of us, but especially the younger generation. Because, the decision we are going to make, would make or mar Nigeria.
“Now Atiku is not just on the ballot, but he is the leading candidate. Of all the 18 presidential candidates who would be on the ballot come Saturday 25th February 2023 all things being equaled as assured by the Independent Electoral Commission none is compared to Atiku by many standards.
“None has been in politics and ran for offices like Atiku. None but Atiku has occupied the number two position of Vice President of Nigeria for 8 years.
“None of them knows Nigeria like Atiku. None have built political bridges across Nigeria and beyond like Atiku. Atiku is not going to rely on anyone or groups to teach him how to lead Nigeria.
“Atiku knows, understands, and appreciates Nigeria and Nigerians just as he knows, understands and appreciates his loving family. Nigeria is Atiku’s family.
“As a result of these and more, that time and space will not allow us to say here, we hereby, on behalf of our members cutting across all the states and the FCT, endorse/adopt Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate for the 2023 polls and by God’s, the next President of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
“It took us this long to arrive at this decision. Within this period, we note the footprints of President Buhari, who took stock of his gains in the last seven years plus.
“We also prayed those battling to succeed him, especially in his political party the All Progressives Congress. But we came to the conclusion that they are not only worthy of the position but are out struggling to get power for their selfish interests.
“With this endorsement, we are assuring all Nigerians, especially southerners that when Atiku is elected and sworn to office, which Nigerians would do on Saturday peacefully, we would hold his legs to the fire and ensure he remains the leader for all we have known him to be. We assure all that Atiku will not let them down. We promise as we want you to hold us responsible for this promise.”
The Punch
News
No Movement on Election Day, IGP Rules
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the restriction of movement across the country on the day of the presidential election.
Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, said the restriction will be from 12am to 6pm.
The presidential and national assembly elections are scheduled for February 25.
“Consequent to the first part of the 2023 General Elections – the Presidential and National Assembly Elections – scheduled to hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 across all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc,” the statement reads.
“The order which is part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections, is aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.
“Similarly, the IGP sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.”
