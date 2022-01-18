Headline
Mala Buni Confirms APC’s February 26 National Convention Date
Buni made the announcement on Tuesday at the National Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja.
The chairman, who doubles as Yobe State governor said the women in the APC played a key role in the success of the party’s recent membership drive.
He said: “The party under my stewardship conducted membership registration and revalidation exercise. We found it expedient to constitute a special committee on women and youth before the commencement of the exercise. The roles you played made the membership registration and revalidation a huge success.
“Today, APC parades over 41 million registered members, asserting our position as Africa’s largest political party and of course, Nigeria’s leading political party. With these, we are confident of winning the 2023 general election with huge success.
“I want to use this opportunity to sincerely thank you for your support to the party, before during and after the exercise. I also look forward to your more support during the convention and indeed the general election.
“I’m proud to add that APC is the most women-friendly party in Nigeria. Let me also assure you that the party shall reciprocate this gesture by supporting women and youth in their political aspirations and realising their political dreams.
“We look forward to having more women contesting in the forthcoming national convention of the party from February 26, 2022, and the general election. Now as we approach the convention and move closer to the next general election, I wish to remind you of the progressive roles in supporting progressive-minded leaders, aspiring for various offices for the betterment of our country.”
Also speaking, Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state governor, called for the support of the female members of the party ahead of the convention.
“Without our women, we have no future. We have no present or past. We have a duty and responsibility to improve on solidarity that we give the women of our country,” the governor said.
“We are not doing them a favour. If you have worked with women, they deliver. My women commissioners are the best commissioners.
“I have no doubt that this conference will give us a lot to chew on. We should make it a policy convention.”
TheCable
Headline
Anti-Party Activities: PDP Expels Chimaroke Nnamani, Others
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and 6 others over alleged anti-party activities.
Recall that Senator Nnamani was last month suspended by the party.
The PDP NWC at the end of its 566th on Friday, meeting disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.
According to the statement, the party approved the expulsion owing to anti-party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).
Others expelled from the Party include:
Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I) and Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II).
The statement read in part “the expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023.
“The decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).
“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule”.
Headline
Print More New Naira Notes or Recirculate Old Ones, Council of State Tells CBN
Members of the Council of State have expressed support for the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The council however, asked Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, to make new naira notes available or recirculate old naira notes to ease the suffering of Nigerians.
The meeting, held on Friday at the presidential villa, was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Headline
Only Two Reps of Next President Allowed in Buhari’s Presidential Transition Panel
By Eric Elezuo
It has been revealed that the next president of Nigeria will only have two representatives in the newly constituted Presidential Transition Council to oversee the 2023 transition programme approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.
In the same vein, Buhari signed Executive Order No.14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.
A key feature of the order is the institutionalisation of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.
In a statement on Thursday, the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary General of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said the SGF, Boss Mustapha, was appointed by the President to lead the council.
The council will be inaugurated by the SGF on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
It was gathered that members of the committee include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; the Solicitor-General of the Federation; and Permanent Secretaries from ministries of Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.
Others include the Cabinet Affairs Office, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and State House, NSA, CDS, IGP, DSSDG, DGNIA, Supreme Court Chief Registrar and two representatives of the president-elect.
All members are expected to attend the inauguration in person.
