Redeemed Pastor Murdered in Church by ‘New Converts’
Suspected hoodlums have attacked and killed a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in FESTAC Town, in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Our correspondent gathered that the victim, Pastor Babatunde Dada, was killed inside the RCCG Chapel of Resurrection on 13 Road, 6th Avenue, FESTAC Town.
The killing, which happened on Thursday, December 2, was said to have been perpetrated by two new converts who came to the church for the first time a Sunday before the incident.
The two youths were said to have come out during an altar call and surrendered their lives to Jesus.
The church accommodated them on its premises after they claimed to be stranded.
They had barely spent a week in the church when they reportedly stabbed the cleric to death.
A senior pastor in the church, Akin Odejare, declined comment on the incident when contacted by PUNCH Metro.
However, the wife of the pastor, Bose, told our correspondent on the phone that she called her husband on the day of the incident and he promised to come home to rest.
She said, “My husband was killed on December 2 at the church. He was the admin/accounts officer, as well as the parish pastor. I was not with him when he was killed, but I was told that they collected money from him. I heard that those who killed him were new converts.”
A family member, who is also a security expert, Mr Abolarinwa Olatunbosun, told our correspondent on Wednesday that the pastor was killed after withdrawing money from a bank.
He said, “The pastor went to a bank to withdraw some money and went to rest on the first floor of the church. Two persons said to be new converts went to meet him upstairs, broke his head and killed him.
“The matter was reported to the police and one of the suspects, who ran to Ilorin, has been arrested.”
Olatunbosun said the killing might be for ritual purposes, adding that the assailants were suspected Internet fraudsters, aka Yahoo boys.
The expert said criminals were beginning to attack churches and pastors because they believed there was money in church.
He advised religious centres to be security conscious and put in place strategies that could stop criminals from killing, kidnapping and robbing leaders and worshippers.
A friend of the slain pastor, Fred Enemigin, who is the founder, Highflyers International, Lagos, said in a Facebook post that the pastor was stabbed multiple times.
He wrote, “Two boys had come to church last Sunday and they responded to the altar call by giving their lives to Christ. After church service, they waited to see the head pastor and told him that they were stranded without any place to stay.
“On compassionate grounds, the pastor allowed them to stay somewhere within the church premises pending when they would be resettled. Pastor Tunde Dada, who had for almost a decade been the accountant of RCCG Chapel of Resurrection Parish, was assigned to provide needed welfare for the boys until their matter would be sorted.
“On the fateful Thursday, Tunde was seated in his office and the boys targeting that they were alone on the church premises with him, entered his office and attacked him with knives and other sharp weapons. He was stabbed multiple times and places until they had him killed right there on the spot.
“Our minds are still searching for what the rift between the boys and Tunde was considering the fact that the Tunde we knew was a very gentle soul. Could they have asked for more welfare than what was approved for them and Tunde declined? What on earth would warrant this brutal killing by those who were recipients of a server of the church’s benevolence? There are many more questions that we have not found answers to.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said he had yet to be briefed about the case.
The Punch
Osuntokun’s Appointment by Labour Party, No Cause for Alarm, Says ZLP Chairman
The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has cleared the air on the party’s affiliation with Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.
In a statement on Friday, ZLP stated that Osuntokun resigned from the party in August 2022, and was, therefore, free to associate with other parties.
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had on Tuesday announced Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as his campaign DG days after Doyin Okupe resigned from the position.
Following the appointment, there were concerns that Osuntokun remained a senatorial candidate in Ekiti State under the ZLP.
Clearing the air, Nwanyanwu, who also doubles as the ZLP presidential candidate, maintained that Osuntokun had ceased to be a member of the party.
In a statement dated December 29, 2022, Nwanyanwu stated that the party held no grudges against Osuntokun.
The statement read, “The controversy generated by the appointment of Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the DG of H/E Peter OBI Campaign organization is uncalled for.
“Akin Osuntokun resigned from the Zenith LABOUR Party in August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party.
“Prior to his resignation from ZLP, he held the ticket as a Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State. At the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.
“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization. We wish him well in his newfound greener pasture.
“We believe this will put to rest the barrage of inquiries to us in this regard.”
‘Yahoo Boys’ Kidnap Colleague for Taking Lion Share of Fraud Proceeds
Men of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a suspected Internet fraudster, Haruna Usman, abducted by his colleagues for withholding proceeds of their crime.
The kidnapped fraudster reportedly released N2,200,000 to other members of his syndicate out of the N26,437,950 allegedly obtained from a victim in the state.
The sum taken by the suspect represents 91.7 per cent of the total sum.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday, said the four suspected Internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo Boys, were arrested on Monday.
He said the suspects; Agbe Simeon, Messiah Nicky, Oladapo Dolapo and Yetunde Shonola, were arrested at Orile Imo village, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.
The PPRO said their arrest followed a tip-off received by the Police at the Owode Egba divisional headquarters that Usman was abducted last Thursday.
Oyeyemi said, “Upon the information, the DPO, Owode-Egba division, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, quickly mobilised his men and stormed the area, where four of the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an Internet fraud syndicate, and they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known out of the sum of N26,437,950, but the victim only gave the sum of N2,200,000 to his colleagues, claiming that the money had not been paid completely by their client.
“This infuriated his colleagues, who then lured him to an herbalist home at Orile-Imo and held him hostage there since Thursday, December 22, 2022, with the threat to kill him if he refused to give them their complete share.
“But while they were there, information got to the police, who moved in, rescued the victim and apprehended four of the abductors, while others escaped.”
Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
