Sex Tape: Charge that Shit to the Game, Tiwa Savage Says As Celebrities React

About two weeks ago, Nigeria’s songstress, Tiwa Savage, had revealed during an interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1, that she was being blackmailed by an unknown person, who threatened to release a sex tape that featured her and her current lover.

The Koroba singer revealed that the blackmailer demanded money from her so as not to release the sex tape but she has decided not to pay the money.

On Monday night, a sex tape leaked online. While the face of the man involved in it did not show, the lady in the video bears a close resemblance with Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa, who owned up, however, said that it was accidentally posted on Snapchat by her lover who deleted it immediately when he realised the error. Sadly, it was too late.

As the video went viral, social media users on several platforms, especially celebrity artists, have taken to their accounts to air their opinion on the situation.

Be Careful Who You Entrust Your Sex Tapes to – Victoria Inyama

“These days, modern technology provides us with ample opportunity to find out what we look like whilst having sex. I don’t think it’s pure sex. It is more like having fun. For most couples, watching themselves afterwards could be helping them get turned on, just like watching porn or erotic videos. Another reason l think is it’s ‘self-erotism, there’s something intensely intimate about self-eroticism and something inherently sexy about watching yourself having sex while you’re in the act. Also, it’s exposing a bit of narcissism where we want to see what we look like in a sexual state. Some egocentric people also just find sexual pleasure in themselves, rather than their partners.

“I’ll just advise that when experimenting on this adventure, people should bear in mind that there are some dos and don’ts concenring it. For example, don’t mix sex filming and alcohol. Secondly, ensure it is with someone you trust to keep the footage private at all times. Also draw an agreement that under no circumstances will the footage be exposed or better still, ensure that it is deleted. If it gets exposed, it becomes a crime. Celebrities are humans and they are adults and there’s no rules to love and relationships.”

When asked if victims or parties should not be criticised or judged harshly, especially if they are public figures, she added, “It is really a complicated matter, For ordinary couples, I would not be too bothered. But for celebrities, in my opinion, l will be wondering if it’s a cry for help? It could be an exhibitionist (which a lot of them are these days). Fact is that sex is a normal psychological function and human behaviour regardless of how acceptable or unacceptable it may be depends on our various cultural norms. I feel that as long as the activity is consensual and does not cause any distress or impairment it’s their business. Exposing the footage is a different story.”

Savage is not the first Nigerian celebrity to be blackmailed over nudes. In April 2020, the Queen of Waka music, Salawa Abeni, released her nude pictures after being threatened by a blackmailer. Also in April 2020, media personality, Toke Makinwa, dared blackmailers who threatened to publish her nude pictures by releasing one of the photographs on IG, with a long note addressed to the unknown blackmailers.

You Have Inspired Many People -Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has commended Tiwa Savage concerning the leaked sex tape saga, stating that she has inspired many people going through blackmail.

The actor shared Tiwa Savage’s picture on his verified Instagram page, and hailed her for her strength.

On Thursday night, the singer had shared a picture of herself with the caption, “Charge that sh*t to the game and never speak on it again.”

Though she didn’t state what or who she was referring to, it is pertinent to note that this message comes three days after she trended on the internet because of her alleged sex video.

Commending Tiwa for how she handled the issue, Yul Edochie said, “I commend you @tiwasavage for the way you handled the issue.

“You may not know this but you’ve inspired so many other people who may be going through blackmail silently.

“You said capital NO to blackmail and it takes a lot of strength to do so. It is well. You’re a human being, like the rest of us.

“Nobody holy pass. In life, there will always be ups and downs. You enjoy the ups and learn from the downs.

“Anything that doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Keep your head up. Keep being strong. This too shall pass.” (sic).

I Pray Tiwa Pulls Through This – Georgina Onuoha

“Sad if this is true. Personally, as Georgina, I pray Tiwa pulls through this. She is immensely talented and gifted. She has the world stage on her laps. She did not commit a crime; she is the victim but damn my colleagues did her a disservice with their ‘A Queen I stand’ rhetoric.

“We all should learn to weigh issues critically before our support becomes an indictment of the person we are trying to support. She took the initial step of going public about her being blackmailed, which was proactive and smart of her. My ill-informed colleagues did her a disservice.

“The narrative should have been, ‘Say No to Blackmailers’ who breached her privacy. Instead, their ignorance came off as celebratory of her mistakes. They did Tiwa bad. I’m still praying for her to get us a Grammy soon. She will rise from this.”

Citing the case of American reality TV star and beauty cosmetic mogul, Kim Kardashian, who also had a leaked sex tape with singer Ray Jay, which was released on February 2007, Onuoha advised Tiwa Savage to apologise to the public and move on with her life.

“According to PR EXPERT Lauretta, sometimes, not all publicity is good publicity. Kim Kardashian went on an apology tour on every TV and significant talk show in America and issued public apologies to save her brand 15 years ago. Tiwa is no longer a Nigerian brand; she is a global brand.

“I hope she pulls through this, learns her lessons, apologises for this mistake. If I were on her PR team, I would suggest a public apology. Most of you will say it’s not needed, as her bla bla bla did not leak the tape. Still, if you understand PR, you will appreciate that an apology is necessary to her family-oriented fans; she apologies for letting such happen to even get to the media whilst also playing the victim because she is still the victim and then move on.

“Do you know that with all the popularity Kim K has, that some brands will never use her as their ambassador? You might say she doesn’t need it but trust me, her team wishes those brands will contact her.

“Yes, we all make mistakes, but for every action, there are some consequences. (My favourite line to my children). I am paying for some mistakes I made in the past (not sex tapes lol) but I learnt from them, apologised where necessary and faced the consequences and moved on,” she said.

People Who Never Judged Themselves Are Judging Tiwa – Ugezu Jideofor

Nollywood actor, Ugezu Jideofor, popularly known as Ugezu J. Ugezu, has chided Tiwa Savage over her sex tape saga, stating that she has made a mistake.

He took to his Instagram page on Friday to call out the singer and encourage her to stay strong amid the issue.

The actor, fondly called Mr. Surplus, wrote, “From the metaphysical garden where I am the priest, I rise to minister to you directly.

“From the deepest part of my heart, I say, stay strong. What you made was a mistake, possibly triggered from dimensions completely unknown to us.

“We live in a world where people who have never judged themselves, are judging others, from positions of ignorance. Always, their judgments are flawed on the altar of objectivism.

“People who, in their secret places, do worse than the travesty that got circulated of you, are now claiming saints. I urge you again, stay strong and realize there are too many saints online.

“We vehemently attack your mistake. We cannot attack your personality for we all are fallible mortals, and errors can set in. Specifically, we believe that dry bones will rise again.

“Those who feel they have brought you down will ultimately realise, disappointingly, that they have watered your garden.”

Amid the saga, Tiwa Savage had said, “Charge that sh*t to the game and never speak on it again.”