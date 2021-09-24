News
Rwanda Achieves Who’s September Global Target As 10% of Population is Vaccinated
By Dolapo Aina
Rwanda has fully vaccinated ten percent of its population against COVID19, reaching the September 2021 global target set by the World Health Organization which is aimed at widening vaccination and aiding to mitigate and curtail the spread of the corona virus pandemic.
Dr Salla Ndoungou Ba, World Health Organisation’s Representative in Rwanda made this statement and stated in her own words; “Rwanda has been a model of good practice in the region since the beginning of its vaccination programme in March 2021. I congratulate the Government of Rwanda and its partners for their sustained effort to protect the people of Rwanda against COVID-19.”
In May 2021, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, set the global target of ten percent of the populations of all countries to be vaccinated by the end of September 2021; forty percent by the end of December 2021; and seventy percent by middle of the year 2022. According to the WHO; “The global targets have been set to reach critical milestones in countries’ COVID-19 vaccine responses. Ten percent of the population inoculated/vaccinated should offer protection to the most vulnerable; forty percent should keep priority populations such as health care workers, older people, and people with comorbidities safe. Whilst seventy percent will reopen societies and economies. Furthermore, it is only fourteen countries on the African Continent who have achieved the first target and three countries have achieved forty percent target.
Figures gathered reveal that Rwanda has received circa 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. 1.1 million of these vaccines came from COVAX Facility, one hundred and eight thousand doses from the Africa Centres for Disease Control’s Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust; and 2.1 million from bilateral agreements. And ff these, it has administered 3.3 million doses; thereby fully vaccinating ten percent of the country’s thirteen million people.
In a related development, the cabinet meeting which was held on 21st September 2021, reviewed existing health measures to contain the covid19 and new measures which included prohibited movements in the city of Kigali between 11pm to 4am were approved.
News
Nigeria, Youth’ll Advance Forward under Tinubu’s Govt – APC PCC
The youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, has assured that Nigeria and its teeming youths will advance forward under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.
The National Youth Spokesperson, Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Aliyu Audu, stated this while addressing a youth forum tagged, “APC Youth Conversation on The 2023 Elections,” with the theme, “Youth Conversation on the Renewed Hope’ for Nigeria,” which held in Lagos on Sunday.
Audu stated, “The youth represent a time for action, not talks. So I’ll not bore you with a long speech, rather I’ll delve straight into why we are here.
“To begin with, we have gathered here to discuss why it is important for us as youths to expand our influence on the running of our dear country. This conversation is more about how the sum total of our commitments and collaborations as young people can advance our lofty dreams for our dear country.
“We are here to possibly agree on one fundamental fact, and that is the fact that any of us sitting on the fence, as far as political participation is concerned, will not get us any closer to attaining our collective desire for a great nation.
“In addition, the presidential aspirant of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to deploy technology and the digital economy to create jobs. He has also promised to work on delivering a student loan that would greatly ease the burden of students and also deliver reforms to guarantee a stable academic calendar in our tertiary institutions.
“The APC candidate has also guaranteed to work on reforming our security system in order to make our uniformed men more professional and to operate strictly within the ambit of the law. Without a doubt, it is my firm conviction that Asiwaju remains the best option for Nigeria moving forward,” Audu said.
He stated further, “For those of us familiar with the nearly comatose economy inherited in 1999 when Asiwaju became governor of Lagos State and the spate of unlawful activities perpetrated by mostly young people; his achievements in office, including the thriving entertainment and movie industry enabled by his government which engaged many hitherto idle youths; we can assess his capacity to do a good job as Nigeria’s president. Based on his antecedents, competence and record of service, we can almost be certain that Nigeria will advance forward under Asiwaju.
“Like I said in the beginning, the greatness we seek for Nigeria will not just happen because we can dream or debate it on social media or whenever we come together as a group; it will only happen because all of us as a collective choose to take part when it matters the most.
“Certainly, we can attain our collective desire for Nigeria if we all think together, band together and work together with other stakeholders to drive this country toward its desired destination.
“No doubt, the confident and proven display of capacity by young Nigerians in almost all sectors across the world can be said to be inspired by the spirit of patriotism and tenacity displayed by our past heroes in their prime. As youth on whose shoulders rest the burden of ensuring that we safeguard this country, both for ourselves and the generations to come, we must first recognize and appreciate the contributions of older folks as we seek to work with them in order to blend their experience with our own dynamism as innovative, energetic and resourceful young people on a quest for a greater Nigeria. Our approach should be that of cooperation, and not antagonism.
“As young people, when we combine our divergent strengths and individual talents, it is certain that great stuff can happen in this country. We only need to bury all forms of inherited pains or animosity, either on behalf of our religion, region, or ethnic lineage. We must now resolve amongst ourselves and come to terms with the fact that mistakes were made, and errors committed, from all sides and seek to end every grievance holding us down as a nation in our own generation.
“We are the generation to turn around the fate of our beloved Nigeria and we must start now by making informed decisions based on character, competence, capacity and pedigree of the candidates seeking our support and votes.
“More than ever before, we must now get more deeply involved, set aside every vestige of sentiments that have left us poorer and more divided as a country; and consider, without any form of bias, whose antecedents and track record speak to our current challenges as a nation.
“It is my hope and prayer that the conversation here today will help us to begin that journey of being a part of those who will successfully shape the future of this country. We owe ourselves and our future that responsibility, and we must not shy away from it,” he said.
According to Audu, this present government has contributed to increasing the participation and inclusion of youth in politics and governance, especially with the enactment of the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ law.
“The law has made it a reality for young people to contest and win elections in order to contribute to national leadership at various levels; It is now left for us to take up the challenge and benefit from the opportunities this avails us.
“Some of the dividends of democracy delivered by the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of President Muhammadu; which has accorded youth issues significant attention; include initiatives like the Public Works Scheme to cater to the interest of youths with purely technical skills; it has taken cognizance of the developments in ICT and digital evolution across the world with the launch of the Youth Fintech and Digital Youth Nigeria,” he said.
He stated further, “Not leaving the youth out of its agricultural policy, the administration launched the National Young Farmers Scheme so that youths can take advantage of reforms in the agric sector. The government had also approved a N75 billion National Youth Intervention Fund to support young people with bright business ideas. There was also the Jubilee Fellows Programme, a youth empowerment Initiative supported by the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union.
“While I have focused only on the government’s interventions and achievements in the area of youth development, due to lack of time; I should mention that the APC government is very aware of its own shortcomings, especially as regards the challenges still faced by the young people of Nigeria. For instance, the lack of stable and affordable education is still a source of concern to the party, just as the issue of unemployment and police brutality and harassment of young Nigerians.
News
Police Confirm Brutal Beheading of Imo LG Chair, Begin Manhunt for Hoodlums
The Police in Imo State on Monday confirmed the beheading of the Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of the state, Chris Ohizu.
Ohizu was kidnapped on Friday alongside two others after his country home at Imoko community, Arondizuogu, was burnt by hoodlums.
He was killed after his abductors reportedly received N6m as ransom.
Video clips of his beheading surfaced online on Sunday where his killers insisted that there would be no election in the country.
A source from the council said the killers published the clips with the victim’s phone on his WhatsApp status.
“The videos were horrible. He was tied and half-naked before he was beheaded. That was a painful way to die. They butchered him after collecting N6m ransom,” the source added.
The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, in a statement on Monday, said the command had raised a team of officers to clamp down on the suspects.
The statement read in part, “The Imo State Police Command is aware of the iniquitous and obscene video that has gone viral on social media where a man, suspected to be the abducted Ideato North LGA sole administrator, was seen kneeling and his hands tied while undergoing inhuman act. He was subsequently killed by suspected members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network.”
The police spokesman said investigation had begun into the abduction and murder of the victim.
He noted that the command was on the trail of the hoodlums before the “obscene video” surfaced on the Internet.
Okoye urged the public to assist the police with credible information and report any clandestine activities or suspicious person(s) to the nearest police station.
The Punch
News
Kwankwaso Not Stepping Down for Anyone, Says Campaign Council
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is still in the race and would not step down for anybody, the party’s Presidential Campaign Council said on Sunday.
The council described the insinuation as a campaign of calumny.
According to the NNPP, the reports were being masterminded by jobbers seeking to sell expired drugs to a sick Nigeria.
The spokesperson of Kwankwaso/NNPP-PCC, Ladipo Johnson, made the clarification in a statement issued in Abuja titled, “Is Kwankwaso still in the race? Is he running to win?”
He said, “These are the questions being bandied around by the supporters of those who have failed this country and who are still pretenders to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The campaign of calumny is well orchestrated and comes from more than one political block! Ab initio, they initiated and carried rumours about Kwankwaso purportedly stepping down for their weak candidates.
“I pity these political jobbers as there probably is no easy way for them to sell their weak and ailing candidates who have passed their ‘sell by dates’ to Nigerians! I make bold to say that these so-called candidates should be taken off the supermarket shelf (off the political space). They have cost us enough.”
Johnson added that political jobbers are attempting to push their narrative by using pecuniary means to entice NNPP or Kwankwasiyya members who then stage “decamping shows”, where they parade a few hired hands adorned with “new” red Kwankwasiyya caps which they symbolically remove or throw away.
He added, “Rabiu Kwankwaso and the NNPP are contesting this election to the end. The RMK 2023 campaign is waxing stronger as we head into the last 30 days of the campaign.
“Our candidate has reached way over 400 plus local governments and is going into the only state he has not been to, to campaign in the coming days.
“We repeat that we have a clear strategic path to victory and that by God’s special grace, the NNPP and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are going to win the election.”
Niger Delta Will Benefit from Our Resource Control Agenda – Atiku
CBN Raises Interest Rate to 17.5%
72-Year-Old Shooter Kills 10, Self During Lunar New Year festival in US
Fake News: Wizkid Not Performing at Obi’s Rally – Management
Criminal Conviction: PDP Initiates Court Process to Disqualify Tinubu
Nigeria, Youth’ll Advance Forward under Tinubu’s Govt – APC PCC
Atiku Campaigns in Bayelsa, Promises Devolution of Power, Restructuring
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)