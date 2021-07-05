COSON Loses Board Member, Udegbunam, Flies Flag at Half Mast

Flags at COSON House in Ikeja, the headquarters of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), the nation’s biggest copyright collective management organization, are now flying at half-mast in honour of the frontline COSON Board member, Honourable John Ewelukwa Udegbunam.

Hon. Udegbunam, a key COSON Director passed on in the evening of July 3, 2021 after a brief illness at Holy Rosary Specialist Hospital, Waterside Onitsha. He was 63 years old.

Similarly, a condolence register has been opened at the reception of COSON House for all those who want to pay tribute to the memory of the trained musicologist, composer, music teacher, producer and label owner and National Music Director of the Praise & Worship Ministry of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria (CCRN).

Before his death, the vastly respected Udegbunam was the immediate past National President of the powerful Music Label Owners & Recording Industries Association of Nigeria (MORAN), Nigeria’s biggest association of owners of copyright in sound recordings. From inception, he had been a member of the Management Board of COSON, Nigeria’s most respected and successful copyright collective management organization, acting as a rock in the COSON foundation.

Said Chief Okoroji, “I am beyond sad. I am devastated. I do not cry over the death of men but here, I am weeping. I used to call him Madu Asa (7 persons in one). If you have Hon Udegbunam with you, its like having 7 persons behind you. He was unshakable when it comes to standing with the truth, even when everyone else is telling lies. He had great strength of character. The great COSON family will make sure that Honorable John Ewelukwa Udegbunam who was one of us and precious to us, is buried like the great man he was”.

Like this: Like Loading...