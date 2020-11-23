For Not Producing Maina, Court Orders Immediate Imprisonment of Ali Ndume

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) remanded in Kuje correctional centre.

Justice Okon Abang made the order on Monday following Ndume’s failure to produce Abdulrasheed Maina, who is standing trial in court on money laundering charge and for whom, Ndume stood surety.

Justice Abang held that having failed to produce the Maina, who is believed to have jumped bail and having failed to show cause why he should not forfeit his bail bond, ordered that Ndume should only be released if he meets either of three conditions.

First is that he pays N500 million bail bond into the Federation Account of the Federal Government and present evidence of such payment in court or the Federal Government sells the property situated in Asokoro, Abuja which Ndume pledged as security for the bond and present evidence of sale and payment of the N500 million realised into the Federation Account or he (Ndume) produces Maina, who is believed to have now jumped bail, in court.

Ndume was immediately led away from the courtroom shortly after the judge’s pronouncement.

