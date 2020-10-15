Police Nab Six Hoodlums for Vandalising Vehicles in Lagos

Hoodlums went on a rampage on Tuesday and destroyed vehicles parked on Ondo Street in the Ebute-Meta area of Lagos State.

PUNCH Metro observed in viral footage as the hoodlums stormed the street and used harmful objects to break the windscreen of vehicles parked on the street.

No fewer than five persons were seen in the footage engaging in the vandalism.

Reacting to the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Wednesday that six suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime, adding that the police acted swiftly after receiving a distress call from the residents.

Adejobi said, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six of the hoodlums, who attacked innocent Lagosians and damaged some vehicles on Ondo Street, Ebute-Meta, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

“Around 9.30pm on Tuesday, the hoodlums trooped out in numbers and started fomenting trouble in the area, but the police, while responding to distress calls from innocent people, chased and arrested some of them. The arrested suspects are Qudus Oke, 22; Abdullahi Ajose, 25; Kayi Ajayi, 33; Michael Ben, 27; Godwin Joseph, 25; and Oluwasegun Akinlade, 29.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has vowed to get rid of hoodlums as well as hooliganism, gangsterism, cultism and other social vices, as all hands are on the deck to resist any act capable of jeopardising the security network of the state and causing pain and agonies to Lagosians during the ember months and beyond.”

The Punch

